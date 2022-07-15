Bashas’ Launches 90-Day Celebration to Commemorate its 90th Anniversary

Bashas’ has begun a 90-day celebration this month to commemorate its 90th anniversary. From grocery card giveaways and an attempt to break a Guinness World Records title to a local charity challenge, other give-back efforts and more, the local supermarket chain is ready to celebrate with and thank Arizonans for their support through the decades.

“We are honored to celebrate our 90th anniversary with our team members, customers, vendors and charity partners,” said Edward “Trey” Basha, president of Bashas’ and grandson of one of the company’s founders. “I’d like to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone for their continued support. Our goal is to express our gratitude and use this milestone as an opportunity to be of additional service to our communities.”

Bashas’ supermarkets began in 1932, when brothers Ike and Eddie Basha, Sr. opened the first Bashas’-branded grocery store five miles south of Chandler. Since then, the grocer has been a part of the fabric of Arizona, growing the company from one location to more than 100 statewide under multiple banners. The Basha family name is not only on grocery storefronts across the state; it is also visible in the names of local streets and schools, demonstrating just how engrained into Arizona the family, and the company is.

