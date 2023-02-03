Bay Food Brokerage Grows Sales Team With Key Hire

TAMPA, Fla. — Bay Food Brokerage has expanded its leadership team by hiring Edy Montoya as an account executive. Based out of Jacksonville, Florida, Montoya brings more than 11 years of experience in the retail food industry – including 10 in sales – to the fast-growing Tampa-based retail food brokerage company.

In his new role, Montoya will focus on growing Bay Food Brokerage’s accounts with food manufacturers in all product types. He will concentrate on collaborating with clients and teams at Southeastern Grocers (SEG), Inc. – the parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores – which serves five states in the Southeastern U.S., working to grow sales and gain new placement of products.

“Edy has formed strong relationships with the headquarters management team at SEG over the years, and our company’s success is built on relationships,” said Gary Royal, vice president of sales at Bay Food Brokerage. “Between that and Edy’s impressive sales record, food production experience and work ethic, we think he’ll be an excellent fit for the Bay Food team.”

Prior to joining Bay Food Brokerage, Montoya served as business development manager at Advantage Sales & Marketing. In that role, he focused on working with SEG and Piggly Wiggly in Charleston. Prior to that position, he served as retail manager of store operations at Advantage. And earlier in his career, he was a corporate chef at Southeastern Grocers, implementing new programs in the fresh departments and training associates in the deli and bakery departments.

“What speaks volumes to me is the way the Bay Food team treats each other and talks about each other, as if they’re family,” Montoya said. “I’m looking forward to working in a close-knit team where I know I’ll have support and an opportunity to flourish, while also helping the company continue to grow.”

Montoya holds an associate’s degree in culinary arts from the Art Institute of New York City. He’s a regular supporter of Sulzbacher, a nonprofit in Jacksonville that provides the community with affordable access to housing, health care and opportunities for economic growth.

