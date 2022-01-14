Ben E. Keith Company Opens New Distribution Center

FORT WORTH, Texas — On January 10, Ben E. Keith Foods – Southeast Division, shipped the first orders from its newest foodservice distribution center in New Brockton, AL. The new facility will service Eastern Mississippi, Western Georgia, the Florida Panhandle, and all of Alabama.

Construction of the 421,000-square-foot distribution center began in 2020.

“We are so proud to be shipping out of our new distribution center in lower Alabama,” said Mike Sweet, President of Ben E. Keith Foods. “Although 2021 was an unprecedented year for the foodservice community, we never paused construction knowing this center would need to be ready as the country began to recover. This new facility will continue to improve our ability to serve our customers throughout our market area.”

The new facility will include features such as: Dematic Multi-shuttles, Frick’s state-of-the-art Refrigeration System and security system, LED lighting, exclusive WMS Systems, a modern test kitchen, and training center. 

The division will offer 18,000 unique items and has added over 80 employees in the past 12 months.

About Ben E. Keith Foods:
Established in Fort Worth, Texas in 1906, Ben E. Keith is the nation’s fifth largest broad line foodservice distributor and operates today with eight divisions shipping to seventeen states throughout the country.

