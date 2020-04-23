Ben E. Keith Foods Announces Customer Support Campaign

FORT WORTH, Texas — Ben E. Keith Foods has announced a Customer Support Campaign, Eat Local. Eat Often. This campaign initiative is a direct impact effort to support and raise awareness for restaurants, the foodservice industry, and local communities across the country.

Eat Local. Eat Often. aims to encourage continued patronage both during the COVID-19 pandemic through curbside pickup, delivery and takeout and beyond during recovery. Eat Local. Eat Often. aims to support the sustainability of the restaurant industry and the institutions that greatly contribute to the communities they serve.

“Eat Local. Eat Often. is an initiative in support of the restaurant operator. They are a key part of our business, but even more importantly, they are a key part of our society and our culture in this country,” said Mike Sweet, President of Ben E. Keith Foods. “When we move beyond this shelter in place environment, and businesses begin to re-open, we know it will be a different landscape, and one in which we will need to support our industry more than ever. And there is no better way to support that than…Eat Local. Eat Often.”

According to NPD’s restaurant census, ReCount®, about 97% of U.S. restaurants are now under some level of restrictions, with most prohibiting dine-in service. In addition to organizing this campaign, Ben E. Keith has also created a COVID-19 resource page on its website to help restaurants operationalize and navigate the business environment during this time.

“The restaurant industry has always played an essential role in our society,” states Dallas Hale, President and CEO of Shell Shack, a Dallas-area restaurant. “From personal life events to celebrations, restaurants have been the center, a place for connection. Now, more than ever, we are calling upon our communities to help the restaurant industry survive this pandemic. Support local, support people, support our future.”

As part of Eat Local. Eat Often., customers are encouraged to order takeout from a local restaurant, pick up a meal curbside or purchase a gift card to use in the future. Each action taken helps preserve the restaurant industry.

