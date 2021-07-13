Big Y’s myPicks Online Shopping Grows to 10 Sites

SPRINGFIELD, MA – After just 2 months of operation, Big Y’s e-commerce platform, myPicks Online Ordering has completed their expansion to 10 sites throughout the Greater Springfield area. Big Y customers can easily get their groceries by clicking through their order online for curbside pickup via temperature-controlled totes in secure lockers at the following supermarket locations in Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Longmeadow, Ludlow, South Hadley, Cooley St. Springfield, Westfield, Westfield Shops, West Springfield and Wilbraham.

myPicks (www.mypicks.bigy.com) provides a free, easy and contactless shopping experience for Big Y customers with no additional fees but with the same great offers from in the store. It’s another way for customers to shop for groceries with the ease of choosing when and how they want to shop.

According to Christian P. D’Amour, Big Y’s director of e-commerce, “Out of the gate, we’ve seen many of our customers taking advantage of myPicks. Whether they are placing large weekly orders or small daily ones, picking up in the morning or late into the evening, our feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Our myPicks team is continually tweaking our service based upon daily customer feedback. One enhancement that I am particularly excited about is the implementation of same day order and pick up available at these 10 locations by the end of summer. I’m grateful to our team for their passion in bringing e-commerce to our customers. Just this past week, we received a comment from a shopper that said ‘I am thrilled you are now offering online shopping. It has become an essential part of making my life a little easier.’ “

Of course, Big Y customers can continue to enjoy the sights and smells of an in-store shopping experience or they can visit bigy.com for alternative home delivery options.