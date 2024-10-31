BirchStreet Extends Partnership with Sodexo North America as Preferred Procure-to-Pay Technology Partner

Renewed strategic partnership agreement highlights continued trust and innovation

LAS VEGAS — BirchStreet Systems, a leading provider of cloud-based procure-to-pay solutions for the hospitality industry, announces the extension of a partnership agreement with Sodexo North America, a leading provider of sustainable food and integrated facilities management.

The renewed multi-year agreement highlights the ongoing relationship between two companies, reinforcing the trust and collaboration built over the years. BirchStreet Systems has been one of Sodexo North America’s partners of choice for many years, currently servicing a large percentage of Sodexo’s extensive food service locations across their business landscape.

Sodexo leverages BirchStreet’s industry-leading eProcurement, AP and Inventory Management solution across its food service locations in North America. This partnership has enabled Sodexo to optimize its procurement processes, enhance supply chain visibility, and maintain operational efficiency.

“At BirchStreet, we are proud to continue our relationship with Sodexo North America as their trusted technology partner. This renewed partnership shows the value and confidence Sodexo places in our solutions. We look forward to continuing our collaboration to drive operational excellence and innovation,” said John McCaffrey, Chief Operating Officer and President of BirchStreet Systems.

In addition, BirchStreet Systems also extended its partnership with Entegra, Sodexo’s fully-owned and operating Group Purchasing Organization (GPO). Entegra continues to be a leader in the GPO space by providing a wide array of solutions for their customers, including P2P technology powered by BirchStreet.

“Over the course of our long-term relationship, BirchStreet has proven their value and commitment to helping us build a solid foundation for continued growth and success,” said Eddie Phillips, VP Supply, Data & Business Transformation at Sodexo North America. “We look forward to many more years of working with them, as both our needs and the industry continues to evolve.”

For more information, please visit www.birchstreetsystems.com.

About BirchStreet Systems

Founded in 2002, BirchStreet is the leading global provider of enterprise procure-to-pay solutions for the hospitality sector. BirchStreet’s software platform provides leading global hospitality brands with a full suite of procurement applications, including eProcurement software, accounts payable automation, invoice management, inventory management, recipe management, supplier payments, and reporting and analytics. BirchStreet’s customers leverage the company’s solutions to access a broad network of suppliers and manage billions of dollars of spend annually across a wide variety of categories, including food and beverage, operating supplies, maintenance services and capital projects. For more information, please visit www.birchstreetsystems.com.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is a division of Sodexo Group, a global Fortune 500 company operating in 45 countries and a leading provider of sustainable food and integrated facilities management in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Across the U.S., the company employs over 100,000 people and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs by annually purchasing goods and services from a wide range of small to large businesses. Sodexo North America is committed to meeting the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and to contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.