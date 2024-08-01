Birdzi Redefines Intelligent and Responsive Customer Engagement With the Launch of VISPER Live

Using VISPER Live, Strack & Van Til saw a 54% increase in its shopper retention rate within 90 days of deployment.

ISELIN, NJ – Birdzi, the supermarket industry’s most comprehensive customer intelligence and engagement ecosystem, today announced its latest advancement to revolutionize shopper communications and develop one-to-one levels of personalization. Building on the success of the company’s industry-leading VISPER solution, Birdzi’s new VISPER Live sets a new industry standard for shopper engagement and outreach.

Shoppers today expect advanced levels of personalization; 76% of consumers grow frustrated when a brand doesn’t provide it, according to McKinsey & Company. VISPER Live allows grocers to connect with a wide range of customer profiles on a continual basis with highly personalized offers. Capabilities include:

● Custom Audience Engagement: VISPER Live allows grocers to tailor unique outreach to custom audiences. While previous VISPER campaigns are typically two weeks long and focus on one core audience, VISPER Live runs continuously to generate new campaigns and engage with multiple defined audiences on a weekly basis.

● Intelligently Responsive Campaigns: VISPER Live campaigns are more advanced and responsive to customer preferences than ever before. Leveraging a retailer’s entire catalog, historical purchasing patterns and proprietary KIC scores, an individualized shopper quality index developed by Birdzi, VISPER Live generates the most valuable promotions for each shopper. Personalized offers seamlessly appear in both mobile and desktop coupon galleries, allowing shoppers to access their discounts in a convenient and efficient way.

● Complete Retailer Control: Brands retain full control over how VISPER Live runs within their operations, ensuring that the solution can be thoughtfully molded to a retailer’s specific goals and needs.

Since implementing VISPER Live in September 2023, long-time Birdzi customer Strack & Van Til has realized a significant return on investment and increase in customer engagement and loyalty. Within 90 days of deployment, the Indiana-based regional grocer realized an increase in customer retention rate by 54%, and VISPER Live email campaigns were opened at a 66.7% rate.

“VISPER Live has delivered valuable savings to our loyal customers, who have responded incredibly well to this unmatched level of personalized outreach,” said Michael Tyson, chief marketing & merchandising officer, Strack & Van Til. “Since implementing, we have witnessed lifts in weekly spending and customer visits, along with 12% growth in loyalty program membership.”

“We’re already seeing fantastic initial results as VISPER Live redefines personalized customer engagement. Birdzi is passionate about re-imagining the personal grocery store touch of the past using today’s AI-powered technology,” said Shekar Raman, CEO and co-founder, Birdzi. “We’re thankful to collaborate with our valued retail customers to develop and continually evolve our advanced and award-winning products.”

To learn more about how VISPER Live helps grocers develop industry-leading personalized customer engagement, please visit: www.birdzi.com.

About Birdzi

Birdzi was founded with a vision to make the shopping experience “Smart, Personal and Seamless” for the shopper, while empowering retailers and brands to easily and intelligently connect with the shopper at the right time and place with the right message. For more information, visit: www.birdzi.com.