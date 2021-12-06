BJ’s Wholesale Club Announces Opening Date for its Newest Location in South Fayette, Pennsylvania

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. & SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa.–BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced today that its newest club in South Fayette Township, Pa., will open on Friday, December 10, 2021. The opening will bring the retailer’s total number of U.S. locations to 223, with 18 of those being in the state of Pennsylvania.

The club opening follows BJ’s newest fueling facility, which opened in South Fayette, PA on Thursday, December 2. The South Fayette BJ’s Gas location is BJ’s 153rd gas station, and includes 12 fueling positions, offering regular, premium and diesel fuels.

“We’re excited to open our very first club in the Pittsburgh market, expanding our footprint in Pennsylvania, and to bring BJ’s outstanding offerings to South Fayette and the surrounding community,” said Malika Harris, Club Manager of BJ’s Wholesale Club in Bridgeville. “We are excited for our doors to open and serve our members and community, especially during the busy holiday season.”

BJ’s members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options like curbside pickup, pick up in-club, same-day delivery, delivery from BJs.com and shopping in-club. Plus, BJ’s helps members save time and money by offering unbeatable value on everything they need in an easy one-stop shop.

The new club is located at 4000 Victoria Street in Bridgeville. As members can expect from all BJ’s clubs, the first location in Pittsburgh will feature a vast selection of fresh foods and produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies and various exclusive offerings. The club will also delight shoppers with the treasure-hunt experience that BJ’s members know and love with an assortment of seasonal items, home décor, fashion for the family, toys, hot tech, and a selection of local products.

BJ’s is offering a limited time Founding Member offer for local shoppers interested in joining the club now through December 9, 2021. Local shoppers can sign up for a one-year BJ’s Inner Circle membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal for $55 and get a $40 digital BJ’s Gift Card loaded to your Membership Card. Additionally, local shoppers can sign up for a one-year BJ’s Perks Rewards membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal for only $110 and get an $80 digital BJ’s Gift Card loaded to your Membership Card. Plus, BJ’s Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases.

Local shoppers interested in learning more about BJ’s Wholesale Club and signing up for a membership can visit BJs.com/SouthFayette.

BJ’s members can always expect:

Unbeatable savings: Members save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping.

Shoppers can try BJ’s risk free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership. Save even more: BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons. Plus, members can stack savings using BJ’s coupons on top of manufacturers’ coupons.

All BJ’s memberships are subject to BJ’s current membership terms, ask in-club or go to BJs.com/terms.

‡Offer is valid for the South Fayette club only, may not be combined with other offers, not redeemable for cash, nontransferable and only good for new Members. Plus sales tax where applicable. Offer is contingent upon your enrolling in BJ’s Easy Renewal, and you authorize BJ’s to charge the debit/credit card first used at BJ’s after accepting this offer, an annual recurring charge in the amount of the then-current Membership fee for all active Memberships on your account, plus tax where applicable, on the first day of the month your Membership expires. Expires: 12/12/21

*BJ’s Perks Rewards Members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases. Awards are issued in $10 increments, are used at checkout at BJ’s and expire 6 months from the date issued. Cash back can be requested in the form of a check prior to Awards expiring by contacting Member Care at 800-BJS-CLUB. My BJ’s Perks® Program is provided by BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc. and its terms may change from time to time. Some exclusions may apply. Visit BJs.com/terms for Program Terms.

**Same-day delivery is not available in all ZIP codes. Visit BJs.com/SameDayDelivery to determine if same-day delivery is available in your location.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 222 clubs and 153 BJ’s Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).