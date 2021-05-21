BJ’s Wholesale Club Expands its Footprint with Plans to Open Six New Clubs

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced today it is expanding its footprint by opening six new clubs this fiscal year.

BJ’s brings a fresh approach to the wholesale club experience by offering members incredible value and convenience. Its newest clubs will be located in Seabrook, N.H., Port Charlotte, Fla., Commack, N.Y., South Fayette, Pa., Ross Township, Pa. and Lansing, Mich. The locations in the greater Pittsburgh area and in Lansing, Mich. are both new markets for the retailer.

“We’ve made great progress accelerating the pace of our new club openings in the last few years and we’re looking forward to opening six new locations this fiscal year,” said Bill Werner, executive vice president, strategy and development, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We’re excited to bring the value and convenience of a BJ’s membership to more shoppers as we continue extending our reach across the Eastern United States.”

The new clubs will feature an extensive selection of fresh foods, a full-service deli and household essentials like paper products, cleaning products, diapers, pet supplies and more. Plus, the clubs will offer the treasure-hunt experience that BJ’s members love with an exciting assortment of fashion for the family, seasonal items, toys, hot tech and a selection of local products.

BJ’s helps members shop their way with convenient shopping options including BJs.com, the BJ’s app, digital coupons, buy online, pick up in-club, curbside pickup and same-day delivery.

Additionally, the new clubs in Port Charlotte, Fla., South Fayette, Pa., Ross Township, Pa. and Lansing, Mich. will feature a BJ’s Gas station, helping members save even more.

Here’s what BJ’s offers shoppers:

Unbeatable savings: Members save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping.

Shoppers can try BJ's risk free with the company's 100% money-back guaranteed membership.

Shoppers can try BJ’s risk free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership. Save even more: Members can stack savings using BJ’s coupons on top of manufacturers’ coupons. Plus, BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons.

Members can stack savings using BJ's coupons on top of manufacturers' coupons. Plus, BJ's is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers' coupons. Members can shop online at BJs.com and choose free curbside pickup or have it delivered with same-day grocery delivery* or ship-to-home.

Each new club is expected to bring about 150 jobs to the respective community. The company will be hiring for all locations and those interested in becoming a team member can visit BJs.com/careers.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club by visiting BJs.com.

*Same-day delivery is not available in all ZIP codes. Visit BJs.com/SameDayDelivery to determine if same-day delivery is available in your location.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 221 clubs and 151 BJ’s Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).