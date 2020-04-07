BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Appoints Paul Cichocki as Executive Vice President, Membership, Analytics and Business Transformation

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.-BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc. (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today appointed Paul Cichocki as Executive Vice President, Membership, Analytics and Business Transformation, effective April 1, 2020. Mr. Cichocki will be responsible for the company’s membership, marketing and analytics organizations, and will report directly to BJ’s President and CEO Lee Delaney.

“I am excited to welcome Paul to the BJ’s team,” said Lee Delaney, President and CEO of BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Paul’s extensive experience in leading performance improvement and business transformation make him instrumental as we continue to transform BJ’s Wholesale Club. Integrating our membership, marketing and analytics organizations under Paul’s leadership further supports accelerating our strategic initiatives in these areas.”

Prior to joining BJ’s, Mr. Cichocki was a partner in the Boston office of Bain & Company. While at Bain, Mr. Cichocki advised clients on performance improvement and business transformation across a range of industries including retail, consumer products, financial services and food and beverage. Prior to joining Bain in 1997, Mr. Cichocki was an operating manager for Frito-Lay, a division of PepsiCo. Cichocki holds an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Operations Management from the University of Massachusetts.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the BJ’s team,” Cichocki said. “BJ’s has made significant progress over the last few years by making strategic investments and building new capabilities to build a foundation to accelerate growth. I look forward to partnering with the team to capitalize on the exciting opportunities ahead.”

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 218 clubs and 145 BJ’s Gas® locations in 17 states.