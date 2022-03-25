Blue Apron Adds Breakfast to Its Menu

NEW YORK – Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) adds quick and delicious breakfast recipes to its menu as the company continues to expand offerings to meet customer demand. Available to order starting today, the options are part of Blue Apron’s Add-ons offerings, expanding the product line beyond appetizers, side dishes and desserts.

“In a recent survey, over 35% of customers who participated told us that they wanted to see breakfast recipes on our menu. They asked and we delivered,” said John Adler, Blue Apron’s Vice President of Culinary.

Designed to be ready in 15 minutes or less, the breakfast Add-ons are creative and flavorful recipes, offering customers easy options for busy weekdays. They feature classic breakfast ingredients with an elevated twist.

“As we were designing these recipes, we wanted to go beyond the basics and explore multiple breakfast formats, from traditional to more indulgent options, while still offering interesting flavor combinations that our customers have come to expect from us,” continued Adler. “For example, our breakfast sandwiches include smoky cheese, spicy mayo, salty prosciutto and a pillowy potato bun, and our breakfast tacos combine melty, white cheddar cheese that perfectly balances the smoky heat from the chipotle sour cream.”

Recipes are available through Blue Apron’s website and mobile app on a rotating basis, and will include:

Fried Egg & Prosciutto Sandwiches with Smoked Gouda & Calabrian Mayo

Cheesy Egg & Bell Pepper Tacos with Chipotle Sour Cream

Buttermilk-Cornmeal Pancakes with Maple-Fig Syrup & Pistachios

Creamy Spinach & Egg Sandwiches with Parmesan Cheese

Sourdough French Toast with Cherry-Maple Syrup & Almonds

“As a culinary team, we plan to continue to iterate on the breakfast options based on customer feedback,” added Adler. “We want to further expand the Add-ons category, along with our offerings as a whole, to continue to give customers the flexibility to make choices that better fit their lifestyle.”

To learn more about the culinary inspiration behind breakfast Add-ons, visit cook.ba/breakfast

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

Forward-Looking Statements

