Blue Apron Creates Pass the Love Boxes in Collaboration with Partnership for a Healthier America

NEW YORK– In collaboration with Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) is launching Pass the Love boxes, a limited-time offering to help make the ritual of home cooking more accessible. These boxes were created to support Pass the Love w/ Waffles + Mochi, a campaign designed by PHA, former First Lady and PHA Honorary Chair Michelle Obama, and Higher Ground Productions to spread the joy of food and cooking to families across the country.

Developed by Blue Apron’s culinary and nutrition experts, along with former White House Senior Nutrition Policy Advisor and Chef Sam Kass, the Blue Apron Pass the Love boxes are inspired by episodes of the popular Netflix show, Waffles + Mochi. Each box includes three, kid-friendly recipes designed to get the whole family cooking together.

“Cooking meals with loved ones is not only a fun way to spend time, research shows it can actually improve your family’s diet,” said former First Lady and PHA Honorary Chair Michelle Obama. “That’s why I’m so thrilled to see Blue Apron stepping up to create meal kits that are both affordable and easy to use—whether you’re a mom, dad, grandparent, or a kid. The private sector plays a critical role in supporting parents and helping children build healthy habits as they relate to food, and it’s encouraging to see everything Blue Apron is doing for our Pass the Love campaign. With their help, we’ll be able to highlight the benefits of a home-cooked, nutritious meal—and get one step closer to building a healthier country for all our kids.”

The recipes featured in the Pass the Love boxes were created with the goal of removing barriers to home cooking, from accessibility to ingredients, to basic cooking techniques. Each box also comes with a kids activity book that helps bring children one step closer to the world of Waffles + Mochi. The book is intended to make the cooking experience more interactive and less intimidating, including games inspired by the show, tips and tricks, ingredient substitutions, and nutrition education.

“Cooking at home can be a sustainable and affordable way to support a healthy lifestyle, however, we know that, at times, creating a meal at home can be overwhelming for busy parents,” said Linda Findley Kozlowski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Apron. “The delicious and easy-to-replicate recipes included in the Blue Apron Pass the Love boxes were created to empower families to come together over a good meal and share lifelong skills in the kitchen.”

Available to order for a limited-time with no subscription starting today, the Pass the Love boxes are Blue Apron’s most affordable meal kits to date. Each box includes three meals that will serve four people per meal, at $6 per serving. The boxes will be delivered the weeks of August 16, August 23, and August 30. To order your box, visit blueapron.com/pass-the-love.

“Blue Apron’s willingness to bring amazing food to families at price points that compete with fast food is groundbreaking,” said Nancy E. Roman, President and CEO of Partnership for a Healthier America. “If we want to approach food equity, we have to have delicious and convenient good food options that compete with fast food in price. Meal kits offer huge potential and Blue Apron, with the Pass the Love boxes, is just the right company to take this on.”

To learn more about Pass the Love w/ Waffles + Mochi and bring the joy of home cooking to others, visit blog.blueapron.com/blue-apron-partnership-for-a-healthier-america.

Blue Apron’s support of Pass the Love w/ Waffles + Mochi is part of its corporate social and environmental impact program, Aprons For All. The company seeks to help address systemic barriers to health and wellbeing. Learn more at blog.blueapron.com/aprons-for-all.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is “better living through better food.” Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

About Partnership for a Healthier America

The Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), founded in partnership with Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move! campaign in 2010, is the premier national nonprofit working to transform the food landscape in pursuit of health equity. PHA seeks partnerships that have the greatest potential to reduce health disparities. We do this using evidence-based approaches that drive systemic access to better food. In a decade of work, we have partnered with more than 300 corporations, convenience store chains, and distributors, hospitals, early childhood education centers, and SNAP-Ed implementing agencies, among others, in pursuit of our vision that all children grow up healthy and free from obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic conditions.