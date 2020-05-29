Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. Announces Changes to Operations Management Team and Reiterates Second Quarter Outlook

NEW YORK– Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) announced changes to its operations management team today. Effective immediately, Jason Hatcher, vice president of operations, and Greg Wysocki, vice president of procurement and supply chain will assume leadership of Blue Apron’s fulfillment and supply chain operations and will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Linda Findley Kozlowski. Alan Blake, chief operating officer will be leaving the company on June 1 to pursue another opportunity.

“Blue Apron has built a strong operations team, and Jason and Greg have played key roles in driving the ability of our operations to scale and meet the demands of our customers. We will continue that work, executing our strategy while simultaneously increasing capacity and capability as they take on additional responsibilities to lead the entire team,” said Kozlowski. “Alan was instrumental in building the structures and processes these teams leverage today, and we thank him for his contributions and leadership and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Blue Apron continues to see heightened demand for its meal kits as a result of changes in consumer habits related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has now scaled operations to meet the increased demand, and has started re-introducing variety in its menu, as well as returning to executing on its product and marketing strategies designed to engage existing customers and support the acquisition of new customers.

Blue Apron also reiterates its 2020 second quarter financial outlook provided on April 29, 2020 and continues to position itself for sustained long-term growth.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s mission is to make incredible home cooking accessible to everyone. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron is reimagining the way that food is produced, distributed, and consumed, and as a result, building a better food system that benefits consumers, food producers, and the planet. Blue Apron has developed an integrated ecosystem that enables the company to work in a direct, coordinated manner with farmers and artisans to deliver high-quality products to customers nationwide at compelling values.