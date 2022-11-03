Blue Apron Introduces an All-New Holiday Roast Box

Blue Apron Retail & FoodService November 3, 2022

NEW YORK – Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) introduces an all-new Holiday Roast Box to help customers continue their holiday celebrations. Available with or without a subscription, the meal kit is part of Blue Apron’s limited-time, seasonal offerings, and features an assortment of festive recipes with decadent ingredients.

“Inspired by a classic English roast, our version delivers a show stopping meal with restaurant-quality ingredients for a fine dining experience, without spending hours of active cooking time in the kitchen,” said John Adler, Blue Apron’s Vice President of Culinary. “The culinary team designs our seasonal boxes with ease and efficiency in mind, and with the intent that each recipe is simple for customers to prepare, regardless of their skill level.”

The menu is anchored around a pasture raised beef tenderloin that is cooked using a reverse sear technique to yield a perfect result. In addition, elements of the box can be prepared ahead of time, like the cheesy potato bake and creamy spinach and kale.

The Holiday Roast Box serves up to 8—the full menu includes:

  • Roast Beef Tenderloin with Sherry-Dijon Pan Sauce
  • Cheesy Potato Bake with Crème Fraîche & Caramelized Onions
  • Honey-Orange Glazed Rainbow Carrots with Pistachios & Mint
  • Creamy Spinach & Kale with Thyme & Crispy Onions
  • Apple-Cranberry Trifle with Coconut Custard & Candied Pistachios

Available to ship starting November 28 through the end of the year, the Holiday Roast Box can be ordered as part of a subscription through the website and mobile app, and without a subscription on Blue Apron’s Market, Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

To place an order, visit cook.ba/holidayroast.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed meals that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Blue Apron’s Annual Thanksgiving Menu is Back with More Options Than Ever Before

Blue Apron Retail & FoodService October 4, 2022

Blue Apron brings back its annual Thanksgiving menu with more options than ever before, available with or without a subscription. Designed to simplify holiday meal planning, customers can choose a classic turkey dinner as well as a vegetarian meal that comes with the option of adding a mustard glazed baked ham. In addition, holiday-inspired Add-ons will be available to mix-and-match so customers can build a feast tailored to varying party sizes.

Retail & FoodService

Blue Apron Partners with Chef Sam Kass to Bring His Flexible Cooking Approach to Kitchens Around the Country

Blue Apron Retail & FoodService August 11, 2021

Blue Apron is partnering with former White House Senior Policy Advisor and Chef, Sam Kass, to bring his flexible and non-prescriptive cooking approach to kitchens around the country. Available to order now, the Blue Apron x Chef Sam Kass menu features high-quality ingredients and customizable recipes, crafted for adaptability and balance.

Retail & FoodService

Predictive Grocery Delivery Service Jupiter Expands Pilot to California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, Just in Time for Thanksgiving

Jupiter Retail & FoodService November 5, 2021

Jupiter, the predictive grocery delivery company, today launched across California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington after a successful pilot in the San Francisco Bay Area. The expansion increases Jupiter’s potential customer base by more than 7x, with the opportunity to reach more than 11 million households across the Western United States.