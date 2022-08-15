Blue Apron Introduces New Tailgating Box Right in Time for Football Season

Blue Apron Retail & FoodService August 15, 2022

NEW YORK– Blue Apron introduces a new Tailgating Box as part of its limited-time, seasonal meal kits, available with or without a subscription. Right in time for football season, the Tailgating Box features classic game day recipes with an elevated twist, designed to help customers celebrate their favorite team this fall with minimal planning involved.

“Our seasonal, occasion-based meal kits provide customers with ‘best of season’ proteins, produce and ingredients, giving them everything they need to celebrate special moments with ease,” said John Adler, Blue Apron’s Vice President of Culinary. “Following the success of the Summer Lobster Box, our Tailgating Box is a new and exciting way for customers to experience game day with an array of delicious recipes.”

Blue Apron’s Tailgating Box is made for entertaining, offering customers a unique and memorable way to create their own viewing party at home with friends and family. The menu is inspired by familiar game day recipes, and includes satisfying pulled pork soft tacos with tropical salsa, queso fundido with chorizo and sweet and spicy chicken sandwiches with hot honey. To get the party started, the box also includes a word search game, hosting and entertaining extras and a custom Michalada recipe.

“We designed these recipes to be fork and spoon optional, making them easy to share and pass around at a party,” continued Adler. “The menu features newer ingredients, including peeled and pitted mango cheek and pre-cooked pulled pork, for decadent flavors that will boast mass crowd appeal. The recipes can be prepared in advance, and are designed to be ready in an hour or less so customers can focus on hosting and entertaining.”

The Tailgating Box is available to order now and ship September 9 through October 31. It can be ordered through Blue Apron’s website and mobile app, and on the company’s Market and Walmart.com, where no subscription is required. Each box serves up to eight and includes the following recipes:

  • BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos with Mango Salsa & Guacamole
  • Queso Fundido with Chorizo & Fresh Tomato Salsa
  • Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwiches with Buttermilk Dressing & Carrot Slaw

To learn more about entertaining with Blue Apron’s Tailgating Box, visit https://cook.ba/tailgatingbox.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Blue Apron Partners with Chef Sam Kass to Bring His Flexible Cooking Approach to Kitchens Around the Country

Blue Apron Retail & FoodService August 11, 2021

Blue Apron is partnering with former White House Senior Policy Advisor and Chef, Sam Kass, to bring his flexible and non-prescriptive cooking approach to kitchens around the country. Available to order now, the Blue Apron x Chef Sam Kass menu features high-quality ingredients and customizable recipes, crafted for adaptability and balance.

Retail & FoodService

Blue Apron Brings Back Thanksgiving Offering in Time for Holiday Planning

Blue Apron Retail & FoodService September 30, 2021

Blue Apron is bringing back its popular Thanksgiving menu available to order starting on October 11, just in time for the holiday season. The offering includes a wide variety of options for customers to build a dinner experience that fits their holiday plans and dietary needs, whether it’s a cozy dinner for two or a friendsgiving for up to eight, all with the ease and convenience that comes from cooking with Blue Apron.