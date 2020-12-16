Blue Apron Introduces “Wellness 360” Campaign

NEW YORK– Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) today introduced its newest campaign, Wellness 360. As part of this initiative, the company will showcase how home cooking can benefit holistic wellness, including physical, brain, relationship, mental and financial health.

“As our community of home cooks continue to be increasingly focused on their overall wellness, we designed Wellness 360 to expand the ways in which cooking with Blue Apron can support them on that journey,” said Dani Simpson, Blue Apron’s Head of Brand and Marketing. “We know home cooking is more than making a meal. It has the ability to unlock a host of different benefits across aspects of one’s daily life, including reducing stress.”

As part of the initial Wellness 360 launch, Blue Apron introduced:

New recipes to offer additional flexibility and balance: The new Wellness menu features recipes with fresh produce, whole grains, high-quality proteins and natural sweeteners. These nutritionist-approved recipes are a complement to Blue Apron’s Signature menu, giving customers flexibility to choose meals that fit their lifestyles without sacrificing the flavor they know and love.

The new Wellness menu features recipes with fresh produce, whole grains, high-quality proteins and natural sweeteners. These nutritionist-approved recipes are a complement to Blue Apron’s Signature menu, giving customers flexibility to choose meals that fit their lifestyles without sacrificing the flavor they know and love. Expansion of Blue Apron’s current offerings: The company is continuing to deliver on its promise to add flexibility and variety on its menu by expanding its customization offerings. With a new “Swap the Starch” option, customers can swap out a traditional side starch like potatoes, rice or pasta in a recipe for additional vegetables, Banza chickpea pasta or “make your own cauliflower rice.”

The company is continuing to deliver on its promise to add flexibility and variety on its menu by expanding its customization offerings. With a new “Swap the Starch” option, customers can swap out a traditional side starch like potatoes, rice or pasta in a recipe for additional vegetables, Banza chickpea pasta or “make your own cauliflower rice.” Cooking with less prep and easier cleanup: Blue Apron also plans to offer home cooks the option to choose recipes designed for quicker prep and easier clean-up, like sheet pan and one-pot dinners, so they can spend less time in the kitchen.

Blue Apron also plans to offer home cooks the option to choose recipes designed for quicker prep and easier clean-up, like sheet pan and one-pot dinners, so they can spend less time in the kitchen. Advertising and influencer campaign: Wellness 360 is a fully integrated campaign and the company plans to feature content across multiple channels, including connected TV, streaming video and editorial sponsorships. Blue Apron also expects to work with influencers across all five wellness categories to highlight the many ways home cooking can support a holistic healthy lifestyle.

is a fully integrated campaign and the company plans to feature content across multiple channels, including connected TV, streaming video and editorial sponsorships. Blue Apron also expects to work with influencers across all five wellness categories to highlight the many ways home cooking can support a holistic healthy lifestyle. Collaborations that bring the campaign to life: In celebration of Disney and Pixar’s new movie Soul, streaming on Disney+ starting on December 25, Blue Apron chefs created new wholesome recipes designed to easily engage kids in the kitchen for the perfect dinner and a movie experience at home. In addition, Blue Apron will continue to work with WW (formerly Weight Watchers) to offer WW-Approved, veggie-forward recipes.

With this renewed focus, the company also updated its vision and mission to reinforce its belief in the transformative power of cooking. Blue Apron’s new vision is “better living through better food” as they work to “spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking.”

To learn more about Blue Apron’s approach to wellness, visit: http://blog.blueapron.com/cooking-at-home-health-wellness.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is “better living through better food.” Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to their customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

The Company's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, without limitation, the continued sufficiency of the company's cash resources; its ability to effectively manage expenses and cash flows, and its ability to remain in compliance with the financial and other covenants under the company's indebtedness; its ability, including the timing and extent, to sufficiently manage costs and to fund investments in operations from cash from operations or additional financings in amounts necessary to continue to support the execution of the company's growth strategy; its ability, including the timing and extent, to successfully execute the company's growth strategy, cost-effectively attract new customers and retain existing customers, continue to expand its direct-to-consumer product offerings and continue to benefit from the implementation of operational efficiency practices; its ability to sustain the increased demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and to retain new customers; any material and adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's operations and results, including as a result of the company's inability to meet demand due to loss of adequate labor, whether as a result of heightened absenteeism or challenges in recruiting and retention or otherwise, prolonged closures, or series of temporary closures, of one or more fulfillment centers and supply chain or carrier interruptions or delays; achieving its expectations regarding the benefits and expected costs and charges associated with temporarily reopening its Arlington fulfillment center; its expectations regarding, and the stability of, its supply chain, including potential shortages or interruptions in the supply or delivery of ingredients, as a result of COVID-19 or otherwise; its ability to accommodate general changes in consumer tastes and preferences or in consumer spending; its ability to comply with modified or new laws and regulations applying to its business; risks resulting from its vulnerability to adverse weather conditions, natural disasters and public health crises, including pandemics;