Blue Apron Joins How2Recycle Label Program

NEW YORK–Blue Apron is proud to announce that it is the first meal kit company to join the How2Recycle program, a respected standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public. Blue Apron partnered with How2Recycle to make it easier for customers to recycle the materials used in its packaging. The How2Recycle label includes clear and concise information on how to prepare materials for recycling, its classification, and guidance on accessibility, such as materials likely to be accepted curbside or through store drop-off.

“Blue Apron is demonstrating encouraging leadership in the meal kit space as they embark on a journey to provide accurate and consistent on-package recycling instructions for their customers. We’re thrilled to welcome Blue Apron as the first meal kit company to join How2Recycle,” said Caroline Cox, Project Manager, How2Recycle.

“We are committed to reducing our environmental footprint as much as possible, which is why we believe it is our responsibility to educate consumers on how to properly recycle or dispose of our packaging,” said Linda Kozlowski, CEO, Blue Apron. “While we have made significant progress in reducing our food waste impact, improving the overall recyclability of our packaging––including being the first company in our category to transition to drain-safe ice packs––and the number of materials we use that are made from recycled content, we are always striving to operate more sustainably. We are proud to partner with How2Recycle, joining their mission to take the guesswork out of recycling and furthering our commitment to customers and the industry at large to be transparent, reduce waste, and make more environmentally conscious decisions.”

Blue Apron has made continuous improvements to improve the recyclability of its packaging. Currently, over 85% of Blue Apron packaging is recyclable on a weight basis through a variety of programs including curbside and store drop-off.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s mission is to make incredible home cooking accessible to everyone. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron is reimagining the way that food is produced, distributed, and consumed, and as a result, building a better food system that benefits consumers, food producers, and the planet. The Company has developed an integrated ecosystem that enables the Company to work in a direct, coordinated manner with farmers and artisans to deliver high-quality products to customers nationwide at compelling values.

About How2Recycle

The How2Recycle® label is a U.S. and Canada-based standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public. Over 200 brand owners and retailers are members of How2Recycle, and tens of thousands of products carry the How2Recycle label in the marketplace. How2Recycle is a project of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition®, a membership-based group that brings together business, educational institutions, and government agencies to collectively broaden the understanding of packaging sustainability and develop meaningful improvements for packaging solutions. For more information, follow us on Twitter @How2Recycle or go to our website at www.How2Recycle.info. Companies interested in joining How2Recycle can visit http://www.how2recycle.info/join for more information or contact how2recycle@greenblue.org