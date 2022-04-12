Blue Apron Names Josh Friedman Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK–Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) announced that Josh Friedman has been named Chief Product Officer, effective April 18, 2022. Friedman brings multi-decade, extensive experience in strategic, digital and product leadership roles to Blue Apron.

As Chief Product Officer, he will be responsible for Blue Apron’s product strategy, overseeing cross-functional efforts between fulfillment, culinary and digital product. Chief Product Officer is a recent addition to Blue Apron’s Executive Leadership Team. Friedman will be reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Linda Findley.

“Josh’s strengths in weaving digital experiences around unique physical products combined with his experience growing e-commerce, fulfillment environments as well as transforming a product-driven culture cross-functionally will be a great addition to our established leadership team,” said Findley. “His exceptional record in team building, leadership, growing direct businesses, marketing technology, and data-driven product strategy will be an asset, and I look forward to his contribution to the business.”

Most recently, Friedman was the Head of Digital Products at The Neiman Marcus Group, where he was responsible for the digital experiences and capabilities for both customers and associates. Prior to The Neiman Marcus Group, Friedman was Vice President of Digital Commerce at JCPenney, leading the product, e-commerce and omni-channel operations. Previously, Friedman led a variety of digital, e-commerce, marketing, analytics and finance teams at Dell in the United States, Canada and Singapore.

Friedman has served on the Advisory Board for the Digital Council at the National Retail Federation, and the University of North Texas Global Digital Retailing Research Center. In addition, he has served as a Senior Lecturer at the Jindal School of Business at The University of Texas at Dallas.

“As a fan of the product, I have followed Blue Apron over the last few years, and believe that this is an exciting time for the company,” said Friedman. “The team has established a strong foundation for the business and I am excited to work with them to build on top of the great work that has already been done.”

Friedman holds a master’s degree in Business Administration and a bachelor’s degree in Accounting, both from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.