Blue Apron Now Available with Amazon Alexa

NEW YORK — Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) recipes are now available with Amazon Alexa, allowing for easier home cooking and more culinary exploration. Customers can prepare their Blue Apron Two-Serving and Four-Serving recipes with hands-free instructions on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition, individuals with Echo Show devices have the option to order select Blue Apron meal kits, no subscription required.

“We continue to add more product flexibility that addresses our customers’ diverse cooking interests and desire for unique flavors. Through this collaboration, Alexa customers in the United States can now prepare our delicious recipes in a new and convenient way,” said Dani Simpson, Blue Apron’s Chief Marketing Officer. “This is just the start of our work with Alexa as we look forward to expanding this partnership in 2022.”

Blue Apron continues to look for ways to bring more convenience and ease to its customers’ cooking experiences, and the collaboration with Alexa helps expand on those efforts. The cook-along feature on Alexa-enabled devices allows customers to follow step-by-step recipe instruction prompts, with the option to set the pace for a seamless cooking experience.

In addition, a selection of meal kits is available to order each week and feature a variety of Blue Apron favorites, including their Wellness offerings, Quick & Easy Family recipes, Butcher Bundles, Meal Prep and more.

“Our current work with Alexa, along with our plans to expand our partnerships throughout 2022, are part of our efforts to substantially grow our customer connections, which we expect to be a key contributor to increasing our engagement and retention rates,” continued Simpson.

The collaboration with Alexa is part of Blue Apron’s plan to double the number of its partnerships in 2022, while continuing to invest in current brand and acquisition partners.

To learn more about the benefits of cooking Blue Apron with Alexa, visit cook.ba/amazonalexa.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is “better living through better food.” Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

