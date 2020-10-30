Blue Apron Partners with Chef Edouardo Jordan to Bring His Holiday Recipes to Home Cooks Around the Country

NEW YORK — Blue Apron is partnering with Chef Edouardo Jordan, the winner of two James Beard Awards and chef-owner of acclaimed restaurants JuneBaby, Salare and Lucinda Grain Bar, to create an exclusive offering for its customers.

Starting with Jordan’s take on Thanksgiving, Blue Apron x Chef Edouardo Jordan meals celebrate the joy of cooking with each recipe bridging his rich family history and modern culinary perspective.

“This menu is a reflection of my roots, my stories and my history,” said Chef Edouardo Jordan. “Inspired by my Southern roots and the cuisine of the African diaspora, I created these simple recipes, in collaboration with Blue Apron’s culinary team, to encourage home cooks to have fun in the kitchen and celebrate over a great meal.”

As one of Seattle’s most recognized chefs, Jordan’s recipes will highlight the variety, discovery and inspiration from his restaurants, and bring his unique flavors and ingredients to kitchens around the country. Blue Apron x Chef Edouardo Jordan recipes will be available beginning on November 23, starting with a Thanksgiving menu and followed by additional recipes for three consecutive weeks.

“We are excited to partner with Chef Jordan to create a holiday meal that celebrates the unique story he brings to American cooking,” said John Adler, Vice President of Culinary at Blue Apron. “Through these recipes, we hope to introduce the history behind Chef Jordan’s approach to cooking, as well as his use of unique flavors and ingredients, like freekeh and watermelon radish, that many customers may not get a chance to cook with otherwise.”

Serving between six to eight people, home cooks can order the Thanksgiving feast, which includes:

Spice Roasted Turkey Breast

Pimento Cheese Mashed Potatoes

Sage Gravy & Cranberry Relish

Roasted Carrots in Ginger Syrup

Mushroom-Braised Collard Greens

Skillet Poblano Cornbread

Peanut-Glazed Apple & Persimmon Crumble with Maple Syrup & Quatre Épices

As part of the Thanksgiving offering, customers will also be able to make additions to their Two-Person Signature Menu, including Jordan’s Spice Roasted Pork Roast with Sage Gravy, and mix and match a variety of sides to serve six to eight people. To complete the meal, these Thanksgiving offerings can be paired with Blue Apron’s chef-curated Holiday Feast Favorites wine bundle.

The additional Jordan recipes will be available following Thanksgiving as part of the Two-Serving and Four-Serving Signature menus, and will include:

Dukkah-Spiced Steaks & Freekeh with Brussels Sprouts, Figs & Marinated Radish; available the week of November 30

Roasted Peanut Chicken with Cilantro-Dressed Pasta & Garlicky Green Beans; available the week of December 7

Crispy Skin Salmon with Risotto-Style Farro & Mushrooms; available the week of December 14

In addition to the new Blue Apron x Chef Edouardo Jordan meals, Jordan will be featured on Blue Apron’s social channels in November and December, sharing tips and tricks alongside his recipes. To follow along, visit Blue Apron’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

Customers can order the recipes starting today through Blue Apron’s website and mobile app. To learn more about Jordan and his partnership with Blue Apron, visit https://blog.blueapron.com/edouardo-jordan-partnership/.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s mission is to make incredible home cooking accessible to everyone. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron is reimagining the way that food is produced, distributed, and consumed, and as a result, building a better food system that benefits consumers, food producers, and the planet. Blue Apron has developed an integrated ecosystem that enables the company to work in a direct, coordinated manner with farmers and artisans to deliver high-quality products to customers nationwide at compelling values.

All wine orders are shipped and sold by Blue Apron Wine, Napa, California.