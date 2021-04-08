Blue Apron Partners with Chef Roy Yamaguchi to Create a Hawaii-Inspired Menu

NEW YORK — Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) is partnering with James Beard award-winning Chef Roy Yamaguchi to bring his culinary expertise to kitchens around the country. Available to order starting today, the Blue Apron x Chef Roy Yamaguchi menu features Hawaii-inspired recipes, representing a blend of French and Japanese cooking traditions using fresh ingredients typically found in Hawaii cuisine.

“I am thrilled to partner with Blue Apron to shine a spotlight on Hawaii-inspired cuisine and its roots,” said Chef Roy Yamaguchi. “In collaboration with their culinary team, we created recipes that highlight elements of what makes this cuisine so unique, including using juiced, dried, and preserved fruits in different formats to help perfect the blend of sweet and savory flavors.”

Chef Roy Yamaguchi is a trailblazer who has revolutionized Hawaii cuisine and this collaborative menu highlights the style of cooking he has cultivated over his 45-year career. Through these recipes, Blue Apron will empower their customers to learn new techniques never before featured as part of its extensive menu offerings.

“The exceptional recipes featured in our collaborations with award-winning chefs are a key differentiator for Blue Apron as they enable our customers to explore their curiosity through the discovery of new cuisines, ingredients, and cooking skills,” said John Adler, VP, Culinary and Physical Product at Blue Apron. “As an icon in the culinary world, we couldn’t think of a better partner than Chef Roy Yamaguchi to help introduce our customers to both classical and new techniques that are foundational to great cooking.”

Available through Blue Apron’s website and mobile app, the Blue Apron x Chef Roy Yamaguchi recipes are on the Two-Serving and Four-Serving Signature menu. The recipes will be offered for four consecutive weeks through May 24 and will include:

Soy-Ginger Marinated Shrimp with Crispy Garlic & Lemongrass Rice

Seared Steaks & Sesame Mashed Potatoes with Charred Shishito Agrodolce & Bok Choy

Sweet & Sour Chicken with Tomato Gastrique & Ramen Noodles

Togarashi Scallops with Beurre Blanc, Soy Mustard & Sushi Rice

Charred Gochujang Pork Chops with Sour Cherry Soy Sauce & Ginger-Honey Carrots

Blue Apron is also offering the Essential Dinner Pairings – Umami wine bundle, specially selected to pair with these recipes by their chefs and sommeliers. The bundle features a Pinot Noir, White Blend, and Riesling, all hailing from the Pacific Northwest, that complement the sweet and savory notes of each dish and enhance the flavors with their bright acidity.

Visit https://blog.blueapron.com/roy-yamaguchi-partnership/ to learn more about Blue Apron’s partnership with Chef Roy Yamaguchi as well as more details about the wine bundle.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is “better living through better food.” Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

All wine orders are shipped and sold by Blue Apron Wine, Napa, California.