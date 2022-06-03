Blue Apron Unlocks Access to New Customers with Meal Kits on Walmart.com

NEW YORK — Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) is launching a new offering on Walmart.com. Starting today, consumers can purchase a selection of meal kits without a subscription, from classic menu items to family favorite recipes. Blue Apron is the first and only meal-kit provider on the Walmart Marketplace platform, which serves millions of monthly active shoppers.

“Through our work with Walmart.com Marketplace, we will be able to scale our e-commerce presence and introduce restaurant-quality meals without a subscription to a new group of customers who may not have considered meal kits before,” said Dani Simpson, Blue Apron’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We are offering Walmart.com’s customer base convenient and delicious meal options that feature a variety of unique and quality ingredients. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to expanding the offering throughout the year.”

Blue Apron is expanding its ecosystem to drive customer growth, including through third-party sales platforms that bring significant new audiences to Blue Apron. This category of distribution partners will allow consumers to buy Blue Apron boxes without a subscription, removing potential barriers for trial. The boxes will be directly fulfilled by Blue Apron, maintaining the efficiency and scale of the company’s direct-to-consumer model and strong supply chain. Blue Apron expects to continue to add more of these categories of offerings throughout the coming year.

“We are thrilled to work with Blue Apron to offer an assortment of meal kits to Walmart customers,” said Sheetal Patel, GM of Food Consumables, Health & Wellness, Walmart U.S. Marketplace. “At Walmart, finding ways to help our customers live a little better each day is at the heart of everything we do. These fantastic meal solutions will make it easier and faster for busy families and individuals to discover, plan, prepare and enjoy delicious and quality meals.”

Starting today, Blue Apron is offering four meal kits that serve up to 12, with plans to expand the options in the coming months. The meal kits currently feature a selection of curated recipes that include classic options like Cheese Crisp Burgers with Dijonnaise, Arugula & Balsamic Onions; family favorite recipes like Rosemary & Panko Chicken with Roasted Potatoes & Creamy Lemon Sauce; or a selection of Heat & Eat meals, Blue Apron’s prepared, single-serving options that are ready in 5 minutes or less.

In addition, Blue Apron will be participating in Walmart+ Weekend, an online savings event exclusively for Walmart+ members that stretches over three days. The fun begins on Walmart.com at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 2, with the deals ending at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 5. This is the best weekend to join Walmart+, as only members will have access to the deepest discounts on thousands of the hottest summer items. On top of the deals, customers who sign up in a Walmart store during Walmart+ Weekend and become a paid Walmart+ member will get a $20 promo code off their next online purchase. *

To see the full list of offerings, visit blueapron.com/walmart.

*Promotional terms apply – see the Walmart+ table in-store for more information.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.

