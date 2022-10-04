Blue Apron’s Annual Thanksgiving Menu is Back with More Options Than Ever Before

NEW YORK– Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) brings back its annual Thanksgiving menu with more options than ever before, available with or without a subscription. Designed to simplify holiday meal planning, customers can choose a classic turkey dinner as well as a vegetarian meal that comes with the option of adding a mustard glazed baked ham. In addition, holiday-inspired Add-ons will be available to mix-and-match so customers can build a feast tailored to varying party sizes.

“Our extensive Thanksgiving menu features easy-to-prepare recipes, regardless of a person’s skill level in the kitchen. Each offering was created with flexibility in mind to appeal to a variety of taste preferences,” said John Adler, Blue Apron’s Vice President of Culinary. “The recipes feature bright, seasonal produce, specialty ingredients and are inspired by beloved holiday favorites with a sophisticated twist.”

Available to order starting October 7, each Thanksgiving box includes a complete guide with step-by-step cooking instructions, designed to support customers as they prepare their meal.

The Classic Thanksgiving Box

“Following last year’s successful offering, we brought the entire menu back for a traditional, yet elevated take on the classic turkey dinner,” continued Adler. “We made simple tweaks to certain recipes, like swapping smoked gouda for cheddar cheese in our mashed potatoes and using candied ginger to create a more family-friendly cranberry sauce.”

The menu serves up to 8 and includes:

Savory Butter Roasted Turkey Breast

Homemade Garlic & Herb Gravy

Fresh Cranberry Sauce with Ginger & Spicy Maple Syrup

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Fried Rosemary & Pumpkin Seeds

Brown Butter & White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes with Romano Cheese & Chives

Apple Crumb Pie with Caramel & Almonds

The Vegetarian Holiday Box

“Our brand new vegetarian box is a plant-forward menu that features a delicious and well-composed mix of recipes with distinctive ingredients,” expanded Adler. “It is anchored flawlessly around a delicious three-cheese truffle Cascatelli pasta bake, and the pre-made chocolate mousse guarantees a show-stopping finish with almost no effort.”

The menu serves up to 10 and includes:

Three-Cheese Cascatelli Pasta Bake with Mushrooms, Spinach & Truffle Breadcrumbs

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Calabrian Brown Butter Vinaigrette & Walnuts

Arugula & Orange Salad with Pistachios & Creamy Date Dressing

Smoky Delicata Squash with Pepitas & Almonds

Chocolate Mousse Pie with Whipped Cream & Candied Peanuts

The Holiday Ham Box

“This option was designed to offer a non-traditional alternative to the classic turkey dinner—an easy-to-prepare brown sugar and mustard glazed baked ham. The meal kit includes all of the great recipes in the vegetarian box to create the perfect mix of protein, sides and a dessert,” shared Adler.

Blue Apron’s Thanksgiving meal kits will ship starting November 7. Order as part of a Blue Apron subscription through the website and mobile app, or without a subscription through Blue Apron’s Market and Walmart.com.

To stay up to date on Blue Apron’s Thanksgiving meal delivery, special offers and more, visit cook.ba/thanksgiving2022.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed meals that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.