Bogopa Service Corporation Acquires Fairway Westbury Store

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–Bogopa Service Corporation today announced its acquisition of the Fairway Market in Westbury, N.Y. The addition comes on the heels of Bogopa’s takeover of two other former Fairway Market stores just weeks ago in Red Hook, Brooklyn and Douglaston, Queens.

Bogopa is a family-owned business that has operated grocery stores in the New York area for 32 years, and currently operates 28 supermarkets under the “Food Bazaar” banner in New York City, New Jersey, Long Island, Connecticut and Westchester County, N.Y.

“The acquisitions of the Fairway stores make for very exciting times for Bogopa, and we are eager to show all the shoppers at these former Fairway locations that Food Bazaar will be keeping much of the same services and quality they have come to expect, while continuing the outstanding online shopping convenience with Instacart,” said Edward Suh, Executive Vice President for Bogopa Service Corporation.

Fairway and Food Bazaar share similar core values and principles and are committed to making the transition as seamless as possible for customers, employees and partners. Under the new Food Bazaar name, the neighborhood grocery store will continue to cater to the community it serves, while delivering unrivaled perishables, organics, international foods, specialty coffees, e-commerce (via Instacart) and service. Employees at the store will continue in their roles and will be welcomed to the Food Bazaar family.

About Food Bazaar

Bogopa Service Corporation is a family-founded, privately owned and operated company that has grown to over 28 full-service supermarkets in the Tri-State metropolitan area (NY, NJ, CT) under the name “Food Bazaar.” Bogopa, which means “Yearning for You” in Korean, opened its first company store in 1988, seeing the need for access to a variety of authentic foods and flavors that mainstream supermarkets did not supply. Taking pride in going to great lengths to provide each of the communities it serves with the foods they love and recall from their “homeland,” the company serves as a one-stop shopping experience, including staple grocery items and producing the Bogopa Private Label, their own line of high-quality products at affordable prices. Passionate about supporting its local community, Food Bazaar regularly partners with numerous not-for-profit organizations by providing substantial food donations and hosting many community events year-round. For more information on Food Bazaar, visit www.foodbazaar.com.