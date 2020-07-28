Bogopa Service Corporation Acquires Two Fairway Market Locations

BROOKLYN, N.Y.- Bogopa Service Corporation, operator of 26 Food Bazaar Supermarkets in the New York, New Jersey, Connecticut area, has acquired Fairway Markets in Red Hook, Brooklyn and Douglaston, Queens.

The first New York Food Bazaar supermarket was opened in 1988. Company founder Francis An was born in Korea, raised in Argentina and then moved to New York. Upon his arrival, he was eager to introduce New York City shoppers to international ingredients. The name Bogopa was chosen as the corporate name because it means “Yearning for You” in Korean, a phrase that captures the company’s commitment to serving their customers’ needs.

“These two new Food Bazaar locations will continue to provide the Douglaston and Red Hook communities with the highest quality and variety of perishables, groceries, and other unique food offerings that our shoppers have come to expect,” said Fairway Market Chief Executive Officer Abel Porter. “We are pleased to pass the baton to Food Bazaar, knowing they will welcome our employees to the Bogopa family and will deliver a world-class shopping experience for their customers.”

About Food Bazaar

Bogopa Service Corporation, currently has 26 stores in New York City, New Jersey, Long Island, Connecticut, and Westchester. For more information, visit https://www.foodbazaar.com/.