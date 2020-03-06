BrandSpark International’s 2020 Best New Product Award Winners Announced

NEW YORK — BrandSpark International has just announced the winners of the 2020 Best New Product Awards, America’s most credible new product awards (www.BestNewProductAwards.com), and new research on American shopping habits for consumer products. More than 11,000 Americans participated in the survey on the latest Food & Beverage, Beauty, Health & Personal Care, and Household products. The winners were determined based on a national survey of real shoppers. All products were launched after January 1, 2020.

This year’s 58 winning products are:

2020 Best New Product Awards: LIST OF WINNERS BY CATEGORY

FOOD & BEVERAGE
CategoryProduct
Artisanal BreadSara Lee Artesano Brioche
ButterALDI-Exclusive Countryside Creamery Pure Irish Butter
Cheese SnackALDI-Exclusive Happy Farms Cream Cheese Snack Pack
Cream CheeseBelle Chevre Cream Cheese
Dairy-Free CreamerCoffee-Mate Natural Bliss Plant Based Oat Milk Creamer
Dessert DipOlivio Chocolate Buttery Spread
Dippable CheeseCacique Mexican Style Queso Dip
Dry PastaRonzoni Turmeric Pasta
FlatbreadStonefire Naan Rounds
Fresh PastaALDI-Exclusive Specially Selected Cheese or Spinach Ravioli
Fresh Pre-Made SideTrader Joe’s Harvest Grain Salad
Gluten-Free BreadALDI-Exclusive liveGfree Gluten-Free Wide Pan Bread
Grain Free PizzaCappello’s Grain Free Pizza
Greek YogurtLitehouse Greek Yogurt Smoothie
Hard SeltzerALDI-Exclusive Vista Bay Hard Seltzer
Healthier Kid’s SnackALDI-Exclusive Simply Nature Kids Bites
KetchupHeinz Ketchup With a Blend of Veggies
Low-Calorie BreadALDI-Exclusive L’oven Fresh Bagel Skinny’s
Lunch KitALDI-Exclusive Never Any! Turkey or Ham Lunch Kit
Mac & CheeseThe Pioneer Woman Fancy Mac & Cheese
Organic ButterALDI-Exclusive Simply Nature Organic Salted Butter Quarters
Organic MilkALDI-Exclusive Simply Nature Organic Grassfed 2% Half Gallon
Organic YogurtALDI-Exclusive Simply Nature Organic Whole Milk Greek Yogurt
Plant-Based Meat AlternativeBeyond Meat Beyond Beef Plant-Based Ground
Protein BarONE Peanut Butter Cup Protein Bar
RiceGoya Paella Rice Kit
Rice AlternativeRightRice Made from Vegetables
Savory DipALDI-Exclusive Park Street Deli Assorted Tzatziki Dips
Single-Serve CheeseBabybel Mini Rolls
Skyr YogurtALDI-Exclusive Friendly Farms Icelandic Style Skyr Non-Fat Yogurt
Sliced CheeseALDI-Exclusive Happy Farms Deli Sliced Cheese
Snack PacksALDI-Exclusive Park Street Deli Snack Selects Three Pack
Specialty Non-Dairy BeverageAlmond Breeze Almondmilk Blended with Real Bananas
Store Brand Red WineALDI-Exclusive Bear Bros Cabernet Sauvignon
Store Brand SangriaALDI-Exclusive Velata Premium Sangria
WrapsALDI-Exclusive L’oven Fresh Protein Wraps
BEAUTY, HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE
CategoryProduct
Aluminum-Free DeodorantDove 0% Aluminum Free
Body LotionNivea Coconut & Monoi Oil Infused Body Lotion
Body WashDove Body Wash Mousse with Rose Oil
ConcealerCoverGirl TruBlend Undercover Concealer
ConditionerPantene Miracle Moisture Boost Conditioner with Rosewater
DiapersPampers Cruisers 360 FIT
Face MaskAveeno Oat Mask
Hair MaskJohn Frieda Wonder Drops Hair Masks
Kid’s Cough / Cold MedicationVicks Children’s Cold Multi-Symptom
LipstickRevlon Super Lustrous The Luscious Mattes Lipstick
ShampooPantene Miracle Moisture Boost Shampoo with Rosewater
ToothpasteCrest Pro-Health Gum and Sensitivity Toothpaste
Wellness Gummyvitafusion CBD Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
HOUSEHOLD
CategoryProduct
Baby Laundry DetergentDreft Pure Gentleness
Cleaning WipesClorox Ultra Clean Disinfecting Wipes
Dog TreatTrue Chews Chicken Meatball Recipe
Dryer SheetsBounce WrinkleGuard Sheets
Fabric Treatment (In-wash)Downy WrinkleGuard
Fabric Treatment (Out of wash)Bounce Touch-up Spray
Laundry Stain RemoverTide To Go Stain Remover Wipes
Single-dose Laundry DetergentTide Simply Pods+Oxi Liquid Detergent Pacs, Refreshing Breeze
Single-dose Laundry Detergent for Sensitive SkinTide Ultra Oxi Free

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 12th year of the Best New Product Awards,” said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International and Founder of the Best New Product Awards.  “With so many new products launched each year, it is hard for consumers to know what to buy and challenging for brands to break through the clutter. This is where the Best New Product Awards comes in.”

“The BNPA seal and claim drive strong ROI for the winners by helping products stand out from competition. Year after year we see brands gain an edge in the market by leveraging their win across traditional and digital media channels.”

The winning products were determined solely by the votes and opinions of American consumers. Voters participated in an extensive nationwide survey conducted by independent marketing research firm BrandSpark International.

For more information about the Best New Product Award winners, visit:  
www.BestNewProductAwards.com

Some takeaways from this year’s BrandSpark American Shopper Study:

New Products 
The innovations that resonate with the most Americans focus on health, taste, sustainability, effectiveness, and convenience.

Almost 8 in 10 American shoppers ‘like trying new products’ as they search for new experiences and superior performance. 68% say they will pay more for a new product that is better, and 57% say they ‘actively look through stores for products that are new and different’. From this we see that innovation continues to be a way for brands to maintain a competitive advantage and also a way for select private labels to assert that they are more than just followers.

Value 
89% of American shoppers say they feel proud to get the best value for their money. However, this doesn’t generally mean just finding the absolute lowest price product. 1 in 2 say they often buy some premium quality products even though they cost more.

Several new trends are driving benefits that American say they’ll pay more for:

  • 41% are willing to pay more for products that are environmentally-friendly, up from 38% last year
  • 37% are willing to pay more for organic food or beauty products, up from 32% last year
  • 52% are trying to find natural equivalents where they can, slightly up from last year

Private labels are a big part of how Americans try to get the most for their money and 41% agree that store brands are better value than brand names, with most other shoppers neutral on the question. America’s most shopped grocery retailers, such as ALDI and Trader Joe’s, have a strong focus on their private labels, and these brands are increasingly introducing new innovations, as seen in the BNPA winners from ALDI.

Food 
Americans are looking to balance taste and health with 7 in 10 agreeing they are making changes to live healthier. 8 in 10 believe there is a lot they can do with food and nutrition to prevent illness, yet 1 in 2 believe that the best-tasting food is usually not healthy and there are not enough convenient and healthy options.

Meat alternatives are emerging with 1 in 5 Americans saying they are eating less meat than 2 years ago, primarily less red meat. 1 in 6 Americans report regularly eating plant-based meat alternatives and many others are consuming more non-meat sources of protein in their diets, including lentils, beans and whole grains.

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm that provides leading organizations with the clear direction they need to optimize brand positioning, ignite brand strategy, understand the evolving omni-channel shopper and prioritize growth initiatives. BrandSpark Marketing Services runs major CPG awards programs Best New Product Awards, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards and consumer product endorsement and amplification platform, Shopper Army.

