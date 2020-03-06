BrandSpark International’s 2020 Best New Product Award Winners Announced

NEW YORK — BrandSpark International has just announced the winners of the 2020 Best New Product Awards, America’s most credible new product awards (www.BestNewProductAwards.com), and new research on American shopping habits for consumer products. More than 11,000 Americans participated in the survey on the latest Food & Beverage, Beauty, Health & Personal Care, and Household products. The winners were determined based on a national survey of real shoppers. All products were launched after January 1, 2020.

This year’s 58 winning products are:

2020 Best New Product Awards: LIST OF WINNERS BY CATEGORY

FOOD & BEVERAGE Category Product Artisanal Bread Sara Lee Artesano Brioche Butter ALDI-Exclusive Countryside Creamery Pure Irish Butter Cheese Snack ALDI-Exclusive Happy Farms Cream Cheese Snack Pack Cream Cheese Belle Chevre Cream Cheese Dairy-Free Creamer Coffee-Mate Natural Bliss Plant Based Oat Milk Creamer Dessert Dip Olivio Chocolate Buttery Spread Dippable Cheese Cacique Mexican Style Queso Dip Dry Pasta Ronzoni Turmeric Pasta Flatbread Stonefire Naan Rounds Fresh Pasta ALDI-Exclusive Specially Selected Cheese or Spinach Ravioli Fresh Pre-Made Side Trader Joe’s Harvest Grain Salad Gluten-Free Bread ALDI-Exclusive liveGfree Gluten-Free Wide Pan Bread Grain Free Pizza Cappello’s Grain Free Pizza Greek Yogurt Litehouse Greek Yogurt Smoothie Hard Seltzer ALDI-Exclusive Vista Bay Hard Seltzer Healthier Kid’s Snack ALDI-Exclusive Simply Nature Kids Bites Ketchup Heinz Ketchup With a Blend of Veggies Low-Calorie Bread ALDI-Exclusive L’oven Fresh Bagel Skinny’s Lunch Kit ALDI-Exclusive Never Any! Turkey or Ham Lunch Kit Mac & Cheese The Pioneer Woman Fancy Mac & Cheese Organic Butter ALDI-Exclusive Simply Nature Organic Salted Butter Quarters Organic Milk ALDI-Exclusive Simply Nature Organic Grassfed 2% Half Gallon Organic Yogurt ALDI-Exclusive Simply Nature Organic Whole Milk Greek Yogurt Plant-Based Meat Alternative Beyond Meat Beyond Beef Plant-Based Ground Protein Bar ONE Peanut Butter Cup Protein Bar Rice Goya Paella Rice Kit Rice Alternative RightRice Made from Vegetables Savory Dip ALDI-Exclusive Park Street Deli Assorted Tzatziki Dips Single-Serve Cheese Babybel Mini Rolls Skyr Yogurt ALDI-Exclusive Friendly Farms Icelandic Style Skyr Non-Fat Yogurt Sliced Cheese ALDI-Exclusive Happy Farms Deli Sliced Cheese Snack Packs ALDI-Exclusive Park Street Deli Snack Selects Three Pack Specialty Non-Dairy Beverage Almond Breeze Almondmilk Blended with Real Bananas Store Brand Red Wine ALDI-Exclusive Bear Bros Cabernet Sauvignon Store Brand Sangria ALDI-Exclusive Velata Premium Sangria Wraps ALDI-Exclusive L’oven Fresh Protein Wraps BEAUTY, HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE Category Product Aluminum-Free Deodorant Dove 0% Aluminum Free Body Lotion Nivea Coconut & Monoi Oil Infused Body Lotion Body Wash Dove Body Wash Mousse with Rose Oil Concealer CoverGirl TruBlend Undercover Concealer Conditioner Pantene Miracle Moisture Boost Conditioner with Rosewater Diapers Pampers Cruisers 360 FIT Face Mask Aveeno Oat Mask Hair Mask John Frieda Wonder Drops Hair Masks Kid’s Cough / Cold Medication Vicks Children’s Cold Multi-Symptom Lipstick Revlon Super Lustrous The Luscious Mattes Lipstick Shampoo Pantene Miracle Moisture Boost Shampoo with Rosewater Toothpaste Crest Pro-Health Gum and Sensitivity Toothpaste Wellness Gummy vitafusion CBD Full Spectrum Hemp Extract HOUSEHOLD Category Product Baby Laundry Detergent Dreft Pure Gentleness Cleaning Wipes Clorox Ultra Clean Disinfecting Wipes Dog Treat True Chews Chicken Meatball Recipe Dryer Sheets Bounce WrinkleGuard Sheets Fabric Treatment (In-wash) Downy WrinkleGuard Fabric Treatment (Out of wash) Bounce Touch-up Spray Laundry Stain Remover Tide To Go Stain Remover Wipes Single-dose Laundry Detergent Tide Simply Pods+Oxi Liquid Detergent Pacs, Refreshing Breeze Single-dose Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin Tide Ultra Oxi Free

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 12th year of the Best New Product Awards,” said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International and Founder of the Best New Product Awards. “With so many new products launched each year, it is hard for consumers to know what to buy and challenging for brands to break through the clutter. This is where the Best New Product Awards comes in.”

“The BNPA seal and claim drive strong ROI for the winners by helping products stand out from competition. Year after year we see brands gain an edge in the market by leveraging their win across traditional and digital media channels.”



The winning products were determined solely by the votes and opinions of American consumers. Voters participated in an extensive nationwide survey conducted by independent marketing research firm BrandSpark International.

For more information about the Best New Product Award winners, visit:

www.BestNewProductAwards.com

Some takeaways from this year’s BrandSpark American Shopper Study:

New Products

The innovations that resonate with the most Americans focus on health, taste, sustainability, effectiveness, and convenience.

Almost 8 in 10 American shoppers ‘like trying new products’ as they search for new experiences and superior performance. 68% say they will pay more for a new product that is better, and 57% say they ‘actively look through stores for products that are new and different’. From this we see that innovation continues to be a way for brands to maintain a competitive advantage and also a way for select private labels to assert that they are more than just followers.

Value

89% of American shoppers say they feel proud to get the best value for their money. However, this doesn’t generally mean just finding the absolute lowest price product. 1 in 2 say they often buy some premium quality products even though they cost more.

Several new trends are driving benefits that American say they’ll pay more for:

41% are willing to pay more for products that are environmentally-friendly, up from 38% last year

37% are willing to pay more for organic food or beauty products, up from 32% last year

52% are trying to find natural equivalents where they can, slightly up from last year

Private labels are a big part of how Americans try to get the most for their money and 41% agree that store brands are better value than brand names, with most other shoppers neutral on the question. America’s most shopped grocery retailers, such as ALDI and Trader Joe’s, have a strong focus on their private labels, and these brands are increasingly introducing new innovations, as seen in the BNPA winners from ALDI.



Food

Americans are looking to balance taste and health with 7 in 10 agreeing they are making changes to live healthier. 8 in 10 believe there is a lot they can do with food and nutrition to prevent illness, yet 1 in 2 believe that the best-tasting food is usually not healthy and there are not enough convenient and healthy options.

Meat alternatives are emerging with 1 in 5 Americans saying they are eating less meat than 2 years ago, primarily less red meat. 1 in 6 Americans report regularly eating plant-based meat alternatives and many others are consuming more non-meat sources of protein in their diets, including lentils, beans and whole grains.

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm that provides leading organizations with the clear direction they need to optimize brand positioning, ignite brand strategy, understand the evolving omni-channel shopper and prioritize growth initiatives. BrandSpark Marketing Services runs major CPG awards programs Best New Product Awards, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards and consumer product endorsement and amplification platform, Shopper Army.