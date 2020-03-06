BrandSpark International’s 2020 Best New Product Award Winners Announced

NEW YORK — BrandSpark International has just announced the winners of the 2020 Best New Product Awards, America’s most credible new product awards (www.BestNewProductAwards.com), and new research on American shopping habits for consumer products. More than 11,000 Americans participated in the survey on the latest Food & Beverage, Beauty, Health & Personal Care, and Household products. The winners were determined based on a national survey of real shoppers. All products were launched after January 1, 2020.
This year’s 58 winning products are:
2020 Best New Product Awards: LIST OF WINNERS BY CATEGORY
|FOOD & BEVERAGE
|Category
|Product
|Artisanal Bread
|Sara Lee Artesano Brioche
|Butter
|ALDI-Exclusive Countryside Creamery Pure Irish Butter
|Cheese Snack
|ALDI-Exclusive Happy Farms Cream Cheese Snack Pack
|Cream Cheese
|Belle Chevre Cream Cheese
|Dairy-Free Creamer
|Coffee-Mate Natural Bliss Plant Based Oat Milk Creamer
|Dessert Dip
|Olivio Chocolate Buttery Spread
|Dippable Cheese
|Cacique Mexican Style Queso Dip
|Dry Pasta
|Ronzoni Turmeric Pasta
|Flatbread
|Stonefire Naan Rounds
|Fresh Pasta
|ALDI-Exclusive Specially Selected Cheese or Spinach Ravioli
|Fresh Pre-Made Side
|Trader Joe’s Harvest Grain Salad
|Gluten-Free Bread
|ALDI-Exclusive liveGfree Gluten-Free Wide Pan Bread
|Grain Free Pizza
|Cappello’s Grain Free Pizza
|Greek Yogurt
|Litehouse Greek Yogurt Smoothie
|Hard Seltzer
|ALDI-Exclusive Vista Bay Hard Seltzer
|Healthier Kid’s Snack
|ALDI-Exclusive Simply Nature Kids Bites
|Ketchup
|Heinz Ketchup With a Blend of Veggies
|Low-Calorie Bread
|ALDI-Exclusive L’oven Fresh Bagel Skinny’s
|Lunch Kit
|ALDI-Exclusive Never Any! Turkey or Ham Lunch Kit
|Mac & Cheese
|The Pioneer Woman Fancy Mac & Cheese
|Organic Butter
|ALDI-Exclusive Simply Nature Organic Salted Butter Quarters
|Organic Milk
|ALDI-Exclusive Simply Nature Organic Grassfed 2% Half Gallon
|Organic Yogurt
|ALDI-Exclusive Simply Nature Organic Whole Milk Greek Yogurt
|Plant-Based Meat Alternative
|Beyond Meat Beyond Beef Plant-Based Ground
|Protein Bar
|ONE Peanut Butter Cup Protein Bar
|Rice
|Goya Paella Rice Kit
|Rice Alternative
|RightRice Made from Vegetables
|Savory Dip
|ALDI-Exclusive Park Street Deli Assorted Tzatziki Dips
|Single-Serve Cheese
|Babybel Mini Rolls
|Skyr Yogurt
|ALDI-Exclusive Friendly Farms Icelandic Style Skyr Non-Fat Yogurt
|Sliced Cheese
|ALDI-Exclusive Happy Farms Deli Sliced Cheese
|Snack Packs
|ALDI-Exclusive Park Street Deli Snack Selects Three Pack
|Specialty Non-Dairy Beverage
|Almond Breeze Almondmilk Blended with Real Bananas
|Store Brand Red Wine
|ALDI-Exclusive Bear Bros Cabernet Sauvignon
|Store Brand Sangria
|ALDI-Exclusive Velata Premium Sangria
|Wraps
|ALDI-Exclusive L’oven Fresh Protein Wraps
|BEAUTY, HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE
|Category
|Product
|Aluminum-Free Deodorant
|Dove 0% Aluminum Free
|Body Lotion
|Nivea Coconut & Monoi Oil Infused Body Lotion
|Body Wash
|Dove Body Wash Mousse with Rose Oil
|Concealer
|CoverGirl TruBlend Undercover Concealer
|Conditioner
|Pantene Miracle Moisture Boost Conditioner with Rosewater
|Diapers
|Pampers Cruisers 360 FIT
|Face Mask
|Aveeno Oat Mask
|Hair Mask
|John Frieda Wonder Drops Hair Masks
|Kid’s Cough / Cold Medication
|Vicks Children’s Cold Multi-Symptom
|Lipstick
|Revlon Super Lustrous The Luscious Mattes Lipstick
|Shampoo
|Pantene Miracle Moisture Boost Shampoo with Rosewater
|Toothpaste
|Crest Pro-Health Gum and Sensitivity Toothpaste
|Wellness Gummy
|vitafusion CBD Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
|HOUSEHOLD
|Category
|Product
|Baby Laundry Detergent
|Dreft Pure Gentleness
|Cleaning Wipes
|Clorox Ultra Clean Disinfecting Wipes
|Dog Treat
|True Chews Chicken Meatball Recipe
|Dryer Sheets
|Bounce WrinkleGuard Sheets
|Fabric Treatment (In-wash)
|Downy WrinkleGuard
|Fabric Treatment (Out of wash)
|Bounce Touch-up Spray
|Laundry Stain Remover
|Tide To Go Stain Remover Wipes
|Single-dose Laundry Detergent
|Tide Simply Pods+Oxi Liquid Detergent Pacs, Refreshing Breeze
|Single-dose Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin
|Tide Ultra Oxi Free
“We are thrilled to celebrate the 12th year of the Best New Product Awards,” said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International and Founder of the Best New Product Awards. “With so many new products launched each year, it is hard for consumers to know what to buy and challenging for brands to break through the clutter. This is where the Best New Product Awards comes in.”
“The BNPA seal and claim drive strong ROI for the winners by helping products stand out from competition. Year after year we see brands gain an edge in the market by leveraging their win across traditional and digital media channels.”
The winning products were determined solely by the votes and opinions of American consumers. Voters participated in an extensive nationwide survey conducted by independent marketing research firm BrandSpark International.
For more information about the Best New Product Award winners, visit:
www.BestNewProductAwards.com
Some takeaways from this year’s BrandSpark American Shopper Study:
New Products
The innovations that resonate with the most Americans focus on health, taste, sustainability, effectiveness, and convenience.
Almost 8 in 10 American shoppers ‘like trying new products’ as they search for new experiences and superior performance. 68% say they will pay more for a new product that is better, and 57% say they ‘actively look through stores for products that are new and different’. From this we see that innovation continues to be a way for brands to maintain a competitive advantage and also a way for select private labels to assert that they are more than just followers.
Value
89% of American shoppers say they feel proud to get the best value for their money. However, this doesn’t generally mean just finding the absolute lowest price product. 1 in 2 say they often buy some premium quality products even though they cost more.
Several new trends are driving benefits that American say they’ll pay more for:
- 41% are willing to pay more for products that are environmentally-friendly, up from 38% last year
- 37% are willing to pay more for organic food or beauty products, up from 32% last year
- 52% are trying to find natural equivalents where they can, slightly up from last year
Private labels are a big part of how Americans try to get the most for their money and 41% agree that store brands are better value than brand names, with most other shoppers neutral on the question. America’s most shopped grocery retailers, such as ALDI and Trader Joe’s, have a strong focus on their private labels, and these brands are increasingly introducing new innovations, as seen in the BNPA winners from ALDI.
Food
Americans are looking to balance taste and health with 7 in 10 agreeing they are making changes to live healthier. 8 in 10 believe there is a lot they can do with food and nutrition to prevent illness, yet 1 in 2 believe that the best-tasting food is usually not healthy and there are not enough convenient and healthy options.
Meat alternatives are emerging with 1 in 5 Americans saying they are eating less meat than 2 years ago, primarily less red meat. 1 in 6 Americans report regularly eating plant-based meat alternatives and many others are consuming more non-meat sources of protein in their diets, including lentils, beans and whole grains.
