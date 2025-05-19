Brats & Backyard Vibes: SpartanNash Launches Brat Shop to Meet Rising Demand for Grill Thrills

Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market and Martin’s Super Markets are ready for brat summer 2.0 with new in-store destination devoted to all things bratwurst



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Food solutions company SpartanNash® (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) is heating up summer grilling season with the launch of its new Brat Shop at all Family Fare®, D&W® Fresh Market and Martin’s Super Market stores. The limited-time, in-store destination offers a taste of summer in a bun – featuring classic flavs and some new cheeky faves.

Brat Shop features a curated selection of bratwurst for store guests to relish every week, including sweet and smoky Honey BBQ, tangy Pineapple Teriyaki, zesty Taco Cheddar and spicy Hot+Sweet Red Chile. Plus, with regional-inspired flavors like the Philly Cheesesteak—the ultimate backyard heavyweight champion—and the Michigander classic brat that offers a little cherry-kissed twist, it’s a real battle of the buns with bragging rights up for grabs.

“Let’s be frank, we know that summer memories are made around the grill, and every grill master enjoys a little flex for their guests,” said SpartanNash SVP and Chief Marketing Officer Erin Storm. “The Brat Shop helps grillers up their game with a wide range of crowd-pleasing brats. We can’t wait for you to discover your favorite new flavor, made fresh daily in our stores.”

According to a nationwide survey commissioned by SpartanNash and conducted by Talker Research™, with results that surprise no one: backyard grilling is a defining feature of summer for Americans who like fun. The survey of 2,000 adults found that nearly two-thirds (66%) consider summer grilling season their favorite time of year, with Gen Z respondents saying more than any other generation that the missing link for the best summer ever is a barbecue. The findings also revealed that 77% of respondents enjoy experimenting with new flavors at cookouts.

In the Midwest—where SpartanNash operates nearly 200 retail grocery stores—42% of respondents with good taste said they enjoy eating brats at a barbeque, and of those who eat bratwurst, 51% of Midwesterners eat at least one per month, underscoring the growing appetite for America’s beloved sausage.

Consumer preferences are also shifting when it comes to how brats are dressed and served. One in 10 Americans prefers to eat brats plain, with, we’d expect, a high correlation of that population also opting to wear socks to bed and listen to concerts while wearing ear plugs. The more interesting part of humanity chooses mustard as its top condiment of choice, while younger consumers are increasingly reaching for ketchup, cheese and spicy peppers. Side dishes also reflect generational tastes: while 70% of Baby Boomers prefer potato salad, about half of Millennials and Gen Z favor mac and cheese.

“No matter what’s on the grill—or on the picnic table to go with it—it’s clear that the best summer ever includes brats, beverages, sides and sweets,” Storm said. “Brat Shop and our stores have everything you need to create new traditions and have fun doing it.”

Backed by the expertise of SpartanNash’s meat department and complemented by offerings in every aisle of the grocery store, Brat Shop is available through Labor Day weekend.

For more information and to find a participating store near you, visit spartannash.com/brat-shop.

