Brookshire Grocery Co. and Weis Markets Select AisleOne from Mercatus to Power 1-to-1 Online Shopping Experiences

TORONTO– Mercatus, a leading provider in digital commerce solutions for grocery and other retail verticals, today announced that Brookshire Grocery Co. and Weis Markets will be using the Mercatus AisleOneTM personalization intelligence engine to enhance the shopping experience for hundreds of thousands of online grocery shoppers and boost engagement to improve customer satisfaction.

AisleOne, which launched last September, is available as a standalone solution or an enhancement to the Mercatus Integrated Commerce PlatformTM. With AisleOne, Brookshire’s and Weis Markets have the ability to tap into shopper data and behavior, using sophisticated machine learning algorithms informed by deep grocery expertise, to serve relevant product content to customers at every point of the shopper journey.

AisleOne enables Brookshire’s and Weis Markets to:

Generate automatic personalized catalogs and search results tailored to each individual shopper;

Utilize a deep well of shopper data from online and in-store inputs;

Serve personalized product suggestions based on shoppers’ basket, past purchase and adjacent profile data;

Enhance the overall shopping experience for a faster, more enjoyable checkout process;

Gain full transparency into and control over their customers’ data and product recommendations.

“A year ago, we launched online ordering with curbside pickup service to 100 stores across Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods and FRESH by Brookshire’s banners,” said John D’Anna, chief strategy officer, Brookshire Grocery Co. “Now, we are excited to expand our partnership with Mercatus by adding AisleOne personalization to our online shopping capabilities and creating a more personalized, convenient and enjoyable customer experience.”

With AisleOne, grocery retailers are able to take advantage of proprietary machine learning algorithms that analyze the extensive shopper data touch points across the entire online shopping journey, from engagement to checkout. Combine these insights with in-store transaction data, and regional grocers gain the ability to offer a unified shopping experience as unique as every customer.

“At Weis Markets, we are always striving to better understand both online and offline shopping behavior to create engaging experiences for our customers,” said Ron Bonacci, vice president of marketing and advertising, Weis Markets. “We’ve already made significant progress with our company’s digital grocery shopping program since partnering with Mercatus and look to do even more in 2020. AisleOne represents the next phase of our program. It will help us deepen our relationships with customers and personalize values and incentives.”

Using AisleOne, Brookshire’s and Weis Markets now have a scalable, AI-powered solution that can automate the analysis of transactional inputs necessary to create a truly personalized experience tailored to the individual shopper across desktop and mobile channels.

“We’re excited that Brookshire’s and Weis Markets are adding AisleOne to their digital commerce experiences,” said Sylvain Perrier, president and CEO, Mercatus. “Shoppers have come to expect a personalized shopping experience, and these two grocers know they need to deliver on that while continuing to own the shopper relationship. Our AisleOne solution will help both grocers fulfill these promises by delivering hyper-relevant experiences to their shoppers, boosting retention rates and building lasting loyalty.”

To learn more about how Mercatus empowers grocery retailers, visit mercatus.com/backincharge.

Attending NRF? Visit Mercatus at Booth #1418 to see the Mercatus platform and AisleOne personalization intelligence engine in action, Jan. 12-14 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in NYC.

About Mercatus

Mercatus is the authoritative voice for retailers who want to strengthen their relationship with shoppers in a digital space. Mercatus empowers retail clients by creating authentic digital shopping experiences, through solutions that help retailers drive shopper engagement, grow share of wallet and profitability, and adapt to a changing consumer marketplace. The Mercatus Integrated Commerce® platform is used by leading North American retailers, including Weis Markets, Save Mart brands, Brookshire’s Grocery Company brands, WinCo Foods, Smart & Final and others. The Mercatus AisleOne™ personalization intelligence engine uses machine learning algorithms to deliver advanced product recommendations and promotions to shoppers on a one-to-one basis, and quickly and easily integrates into retailers’ marketing emails, apps and eCommerce websites. Mercatus is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Brookshire Grocery Company

Brookshire Grocery Co. is a regional family-owned grocery business that operates more than 180 stores in three states – Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas – with three distribution centers. The company proudly employs more than 14,000 individuals and was recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best-in-State Employers for 2019. Known for friendly service, clean stores and strong community support, BGC has been in operation since 1928. Brookshire Grocery Co.’s mission is to create and deliver exceptional experiences and value to our customers through the W.T. Brookshire Way. For more information, visit brookshires.com | super1foods.com | freshbybrookshires.com | spring-market.com.

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

