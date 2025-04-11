ButcherBox Launches on Target.com

Meat and seafood brand expands online footprint through Target Plus to increase access to intentionally sourced protein



WATERTOWN, Mass. — ButcherBox, the leading direct-to-consumer meat and seafood brand, announced its launch on Target Plus, Target’s (NYSE: TGT) third-party, curated digital marketplace.

The ButcherBox offering on Target Plus makes it easy for consumers to discover and try ButcherBox’s high-quality, humanely raised meat and responsibly sourced seafood without the need for a subscription. The occasion centered offerings, which range from $99 to $189, include themes like Kid’s Favorites and Breakfast Essentials to Steak Lovers and Meal Prepping.

“As we look to further build the ButcherBox brand, our focus is on getting intentionally sourced protein into the homes of more Americans and eliminating the subscription barrier,” said Reba Hatcher, chief commercial officer at ButcherBox. “Target Plus has done an incredible job curating brands and products that will add value to their guests’ online experience, and we believe the addition of ButcherBox allows us to provide our premium products to Target’s guests in a new way without subscription costs.”

ButcherBox continues to invest in partnerships and marketplaces like Target Plus and its ongoing relationship with DoorDash’s DashMart, to meet customers where they are, while fueling growth.

Through the Shopify Marketplace Connect app, ButcherBox can seamlessly connect into the Target Plus ecosystem.

“Being a Shopify-based e-commerce company, our relationship with Shopify was integral to launching on Target Plus,” noted Hatcher. “Target’s demographic of families and health-conscious individuals aligns perfectly with our target market and the seamless integration between the two platforms.”

About ButcherBox

The leading direct-to-consumer brand for meat and seafood, ButcherBox delivers 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef, free-range organic chicken, pork raised crate-free, and wild-caught seafood directly to consumers’ doors. ButcherBox is the only B-Corp Certified meat and seafood company to source only from partners with third-party animal welfare certification. For more information, please visit www.butcherbox.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and on Target.com with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.