Buy-Low Foods to Leverage Retail Data and Product Information Management for One View of Retail Operations

DALLAS — Symphony RetailAI, provider of the industry’s leading AI-enabled platform and customer-centric solutions that deliver profitable growth for retailers and CPG manufacturers, today announced that Buy-Low Foods LP is implementing Symphony RetailAI’s Retail Data Management platform for a singular view of operations and to support its omnichannel business.

Buy-Low Foods, a wholesaler, corporate retailer and food distributor, is one of the largest privately owned companies in Western Canada. To enable centralized ownership and flow of data to support its omnichannel business, Buy-Low Foods needed a unique and single view for all its retail operations. The company has five divisions, which until now each had its own ERP system, adding unnecessary costs and complexity to the business as it continues to grow and expand its retail footprint.

“Eliminating the complexity of many different ERP systems can’t be overemphasized when you consider the improvements to the efficiencies of our internal processes – including buying power – as we establish a singular view of products,” said Dan Bregg, President, Buy-Low Foods and Associated Grocers. “In addition to the tremendous efficiencies we’ll gain through having one integrated master data and product information management system, we can very effectively eliminate friction in e-commerce.”

Buy-Low Foods evaluated the market offerings of five major solution providers to choose which MDM and PIM solution would suit its needs. In the end, Symphony RetailAI was chosen because of its experience in multi-format operations and based on references from retail and wholesale customers.

“One of our core values is ‘easiest to do business with’,” said Graeme Cooksley President, Chief Operating & Revenue Officer, Symphony RetailAI. “Part of this ease is the elegance our platform has evolved to over decades. For example: Buy-Low Foods works with independent retailers and cannot dictate the activities of stores, so it requires flexibility. Symphony RetailAI works both with the vertically integrated retailer and wholesaler models seamlessly. There’s no need for added integration layers, and this saves time, money and eliminates complexity.”

About Buy-Low Foods

Buy-Low Foods is a proudly 100% Western Canadian privately-owned company whose core values are quality, integrity, a commitment to total customer satisfaction and recognition of the importance of our responsibility to the environment. At Buy-Low Foods our mission is to contribute to the health and well-being of our communities by providing a broad range of safe, healthy and affordable food and household products as well as relevant, convenient services. Our ultimate, overarching goal is to add value to people’s lives; especially our loyal customers and our dedicated associates.

About Symphony RetailAI

Symphony RetailAI offers the industry’s leading AI-enabled platform accompanied by a suite of customer-centric solutions that deliver profitable growth for retailers and CPG manufacturers. Symphony RetailAI’s innovations span the retail value chain from customer insights, agile merchandising, promotion optimization, personalized marketing, fresh and center store management, to demand forecasting and inventory management. Our role-based solutions and CINDE, the industry’s first personal decision coach, provides users predictive analytics and prescriptive recommendations that make it easier to identify growth opportunities, activate plans and realize profit and revenue growth, from supplier to shelf. A strong global partner ecosystem helps us serve more than 1,200 organizations worldwide – including 15 of the top 25 global grocery retailers and 25 of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers – all through the Microsoft Azure Cloud. Symphony RetailAI is a SymphonyAI company.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is the fastest-growing private group of B2B AI companies, backed by a $1 billion commitment to deliver next-generation AI solutions for transforming the enterprise. SymphonyAI addresses use cases in healthcare and life sciences, retail and CPG, industrial manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, media and entertainment, defense, and financial services. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI Group has grown rapidly to a group of seven companies with a combined revenue run rate of more than $300 million. Over 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals operate the group under the leadership of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, founder of the Wadhwani Foundation. More at SymphonyAI.