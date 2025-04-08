Buyers Edge Platform Launches Foodservice Rewards – The Only GPO Program That Rewards Loyalty

WALTHAM, Mass. — Buyers Edge Platform, the leading foodservice procurement and technology company, has officially launched an integrated loyalty program within its Digital Procurement Network (DPN) division. This division combines traditional group purchasing organization (GPO) benefits—such as price savings and rebates—with advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and now, loyalty rewards.

Foodservice Rewards is the first loyalty program of its kind in the GPO industry. It enhances rebate earnings by offering additional value from participating manufacturers on top of what operators already earn. Loyalty points earned through Foodservice Rewards can be redeemed for items that support restaurant operations or used as employee perks—turning everyday purchasing into meaningful rewards.

With Foodservice Rewards, operators can now:

Earn points automatically on qualifying purchases—no extra steps required, no reduction in rebates

See and claim valuable and exciting rewards in real time within your Launchpad (our member portal)—no waiting, no manual approvals.

Redeem points seamlessly for essential business items or gifts; from kitchen equipment, technology to patio heaters or grills.

We built Foodservice Rewards to complement our deep portfolio of contracts offering price and rebate savings,” said Sarah Davie, President of Buyers Edge Platform’s Enterprise Digital Procurement Network. “Operators deserve more than just savings—they should be rewarded for their loyalty to our contracted manufacturers. This program delivers instant value and the excitement of rewards, which offers a different experience than traditional rebates.”

*While some products offer both rebates and rewards, the contracted product sets for each may differ by manufacturer.

Operators Are Already Benefiting from Foodservice Rewards

Since joining the Foodservice Rewards program in 2024, Firekeepers Casino has leveraged the program’s benefits to reward employees and enhance its operation—all without incurring additional costs.

“We initially joined because it was effortless—our points balance kept growing without any additional steps on our end,” said Clover Perrotta, Director of Purchasing at FireKeepers Casino Hotel. “But the real impact has been on our team. We’ve been able to reward our employees with great incentives, from BBQ sets to tech upgrades, without affecting our budget. It’s seamless, automatic, and, honestly, it couldn’t be easier—just click, click, click, and done.”

A Seamless and Effortless Rewards Experience

Foodservice Rewards is fully integrated into Buyers Edge Platform Launchpad, eliminating the hassle of tracking rewards across multiple systems. Operators can see their points accrue in real time and redeem them with one click—no delays, no paperwork, just instant value.

Buyers Edge Platform offers Foodservice Rewards exclusively to its GPO members, ensuring that the more they procure, the more they earn. With no hidden fees, no complex tracking, and no delays, this program is redefining procurement for restaurants, hotels, resorts, casinos, and beyond.

Participation in Foodservice Rewards is always free and easy. Foodservice operators already partnered with a Buyers Edge Platform brand can log into their Launchpad today to start earning. Not yet a member? Join now and turn your everyday purchasing into rewards.

About Buyers Edge Platform

Buyers Edge Platform is the leading digital procurement network for the foodservice industry, providing operators with data-driven purchasing solutions, unmatched savings, and innovative technology. Through its vast network of brands, Buyers Edge Platform helps operators optimize costs, streamline procurement, and maximize profitability. Visit www.BuyersEdgePlatform.com to learn more.