Buyers Edge Platform Partners with Schenck Foods

WALTHAM, Mass. – Schenck Foods, a full-service Virginia-based broadline distributor, has partnered with Buyers Edge Platform, a digital procurement network for the foodservice industry, to offer a wide variety of cost-savings services and technologies to their respective customers. Schenck Foods markets and distributes food and industrial products and services to consumers, independent restaurants, caterers, businesses, and institutions. In addition to wholesale food distribution, Schenck Foods also offers a chemical program and a consumer online grocery service.

“We’re very proud and honored to announce this partnership with Buyers Edge Platform. Schenck Foods is known for offering high-quality products at great prices to more than 4,500 customers,” says Frank Hoffman, Vice President of Schenck Foods. “By leveraging this partnership with Buyers Edge Platform, we are now able to offer great bottom line discounts and impactful technology solutions to our customers as well as additional support.”

“Schenck Foods products and services aligns perfectly with Buyers Edge Platform. This partnership allows us to extend our reach and fulfill our mission of helping foodservice operators succeed,” says Buyers Edge Platform CEO, John Davie. “When top distributors like Schenck Foods partner with Buyers Edge Platform, it can provide a huge benefit to restaurant operators – which in turn is lucrative for all parties involved.”

Founded in 1928, Schenck Foods Company remains a family owned and operated broadline distributor, currently lead by the fourth generation. Servicing the Shenandoah Valley, Schenck Foods maintains a customer base within a 100-mile radius of Winchester, VA.

About Buyers Edge Platform

Buyers Edge Platform is a Digital Procurement Network made up of tech-enabled GPOs, Saas companies and supply chain consultants that creates unparalleled efficiency and new value in the foodservice channel. Buyers Edge Platform acquires and processes billions of dollars of purchasing data every year across the restaurant, healthcare, casino, hospitality, higher education, institutional, and entertainment segments. For more information visit BuyersEdgePlatform.com.

About Schenck Foods

Schenck Foods is a family owned and operated broadline distributor located in Winchester, Virginia providing products and solutions to consumers, independent restaurants, caterers, businesses, and institutions. To learn more, visit SchenckFoods.com