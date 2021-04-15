C.H. Guenther & Son Names John D. Buckles as President and Chief Executive Officer

SAN ANTONIO – C.H. Guenther & Son LLC (“CHG”), a leading producer of branded and private-label food products, today announced that John D. Buckles has been named President and Chief Executive Officer, effectiveApril 29, 2021. Mr. Buckles, a seasoned commercial and operations executive with a track record of growing food and beverage companies, succeeds Dale W. Tremblay, CHG’s CEO since 2001. Mr. Tremblay will continue an active role as Chairman of CHG’s Board of Directors and will work closely with Mr. Buckles during a transition period.

“I am thrilled to join Dale and the entire CHG team to honor the 170-year family legacy of this great company,” said Mr. Buckles. “I have long admired CHG’s culture, product quality, customer partnerships and manufacturing expertise. I look forward to continuing CHG’s commitment to building lasting relationships and its passion for innovating remarkable food solutions.”

“With three acquisitions since 2018, CHG has continued to grow and enhance our leading product offering for our customers,” said Mr. Tremblay. “As I hand the baton to John and assume the role of Chairman of CHG’s Board, I am confident John is the right leader for CHG’s next phase of growth. I am eager to support John through the transition as he drives new business opportunities, evaluates add-on acquisitions and further strengthens our critical customer relationships.”

“We recognize Dale’s immeasurable contributions as he steered the company with honesty and integrity through incredible growth over his 23 years of service. We are thrilled that he will continue his partnership with us as Chairman and assist us in other food industry activities,” said Tony Pritzker, Chairman and CEO of Pritzker Private Capital (“PPC”).

“John’s experience is ideally suited for CHG’s next chapter,” added David Gau, Head of Operations at PPC. “His values are a strong fit with the culture and legacy of both CHG and PPC. We are pleased to welcome John to the CHG and PPC families.”

Mr. Buckles joins CHG from Ventura Foods, where he most recently served as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Ventura Foods, he held numerous commercial and operations-focused leadership roles at PepsiCo, The Kellogg Company and The Coca-Cola Company. Mr. Buckles received a BSBA in Marketing and Management Information Systems from Central Michigan University.

About C.H. Guenther & Son

San Antonio-headquartered C.H. Guenther & Son is a leading food manufacturer that has delivered high-quality products and “just baked from scratch” flavor for nearly 170 years. Founded in Texas in 1851, the global company employs more than 3,500 people in 24 manufacturing locations in the U.S., Canada and Western Europe. CHG is a leading supplier of value-added grain-based and frozen food products for foodservice clients and select consumer markets. CHG’s well-loved retail brands such as Pioneer, White Wings, Sun-Bird and Cuisine Adventures have been included at family meals for generations. CHG is owned by Pritzker Private Capital (PPC) along with management and other co-investors. Visit us at www.chg.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). Additional information about Pritzker Private Capital is available at www.ppcpartners.com.