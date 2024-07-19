C.H. Robinson Launches Digital Dispatch to Maximize Efficiency and Earnings for Carriers

New real-time algorithm instantly sends highly relevant load recommendations as soon as freight becomes available

Global logistics company C.H. Robinson announced a major efficiency for carriers through the launch of Digital Dispatch, its enhanced load matching platform. Utilizing a new algorithm powered by data science and artificial intelligence (AI), Digital Dispatch analyzes a broad range of data to offer more timely and precise load recommendations based on a carrier’s unique search history and preferences within Navisphere® Carrier. The technology proactively provides carriers with real-time, hyper-customized recommendations, sent immediately via text or email, as soon as a suggested load becomes available reaching carriers wherever they are through their preferred channel of communication.

“In a dynamic and ever-shifting freight marketplace, carriers need real-time access to freight to secure loads before they disappear. This need is even more critical today as the competition for available loads intensifies,” said Cody Griggs, Vice President, Digital Brokerage, C.H. Robinson. “Not only does Digital Dispatch send loads in real-time giving carriers a “first look”, but they are also highly relevant, allowing them to secure the best suited freight for their network, and in turn driving better business outcomes and improved service for customers.”

Traditionally, finding freight required carriers to engage in time-consuming manual processes, including phone calls and browsing through large load boards. Today, Digital Dispatch optimizes the full process, including more timely and immediate alerts through text or email. Instead of sending recommendations in bulk batches, the technology now instantly notifies carriers to a single load at a time giving carriers a competitive advantage to secure relevant freight before it’s gone. On average, Digital Dispatch books loads four times faster than traditional methods, transforming hours spent searching into valuable hauling time.

Additionally, the load-matching engine uses enhanced data to provide more tailored and precise recommendations. The technology moves beyond long-term booking history and utilizes more immediate data sources, including a carrier’s real-time search activity and truck posts, to pinpoint where loads are needed now, helping to reduce empty runs. Digital Dispatch combs through nearly 1.2 million searches daily analyzing patterns such as preferred routes, equipment types, and load origins and destinations to provide personalized recommendations.

“We are seeing carriers book 40% of their C.H. Robinson loads through our Digital Dispatch program, allowing them to access loads tailored to their specific needs at lightning-fast speeds,” added Griggs. “This early adoption reinforces that this is a game-changer for carriers looking to stay ahead of the competition and scale their business.”

This tech advancement:

· Increases efficiency: Immediate alerts enable carriers to drastically reduce the time spent searching for loads.

· Maximizes earnings: By cutting search time and maximizing road time, carriers can boost delivery frequency and income.

· Minimize empty miles: Digital Dispatch matches loads with carriers’ specific routes and availability, reducing empty miles and optimizing routes driven.

Digital Dispatch first became available in February to contract carriers that own 1-10 trucks, with plans to expand to larger carriers in the future. For more information, go to: https://www.chrobinson.com/en-us/carriers/

