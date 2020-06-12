Calgary Grocery Delivery Initiative Expands To Edmonton, Rebrands as Alberta Grocery

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – An online grocery store and delivery service founded in Calgary is expanding to support businesses and customers in Edmonton. CalgaryGrocery.ca, now rebranded as AlbertaGrocery.ca, will make its first round of deliveries in Edmonton on June 19.

In late March, local distributors, last-mile delivery experts, and a local supply chain technology company launched CalgaryGrocery.ca to support local businesses and people at home. The decision to expand the initiative came after a very positive response in Calgary, as well as demand.

“In the ten weeks since our launch, we’ve onboarded twelve Alberta-based companies. Some of them previously serviced restaurants and schools, while others had to close due to a lack of foot traffic because of the crisis. This initiative allowed them to re-open for delivery and reach new customers,” says Kaitlin Mercier, VP Services at Routeique, which provides the technology for managing orders, inventory, and routing. “We’re excited to bring this service to Edmontonians, and to help support even more Alberta businesses.”

AlbertaGrocery.ca continues to add to its initial offerings of staple groceries like dairy and produce, along with local Alberta meat raised on farms in South and Central Alberta. New products include a more extensive range of produce, freshly baked items from Alberta pastry shops like craffles (croissant waffles) from ButterBlock & Co., indulgently over-sized gourmet cookies from Covet Cookies, and prepared meals like Shepherd’s Pie from Big Sky Pie Co.

AlbertaGrocery.ca is keeping the same streamlined order and delivery model: customers can visit http://www.albertagrocery.ca, place an order, and choose their delivery date. They will receive an email two days before delivery, telling them when to expect their groceries. When the driver completes the no-contact delivery, customers receive a text notification and confirmation of delivery.

AlbertaGrocery.ca looks forward to engaging with more Edmonton-based businesses to bring their local favourites to Albertans. For partnership inquiries or more information, email hello@albertagrocery.ca.

Initially launched as CalgaryGrocery.ca, AlbertaGrocery.ca was created in response to COVID-19 rapidly shifting supply and demand across the food supply chain. Its founders saw the opportunity to support local manufacturers, distributors, and retailers as well as customers isolating at home, by creating a new channel for direct-to-home grocery delivery. Current partners include: Routeique, Birkby Foods, Ziing Final Mile, Pre Pak Meats, Good Bread, Inspired Go, Pie Junkie, and Butter Block & Co.

