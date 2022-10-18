California Becomes the First State to Ban Plastic Produce Bags

Jason Hahn, PEOPLE Produce, Retail & FoodService October 18, 2022

Plastic produce bags will be phased out of California grocery stores and supermarkets over the next two years.

bill recently signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom will ban single-use plastic produce bags, which now must be replaced by Jan. 1, 2025. Instead, shoppers can use either recycled paper bags or compostable bags.

The thin plastic bags are commonly found next to fruit and vegetables at supermarkets and are used to separate the items before check-out. But the ban also extends to bags used for unwrapped items such as meat, fish, nuts, grains, candy, and bakery goods.

