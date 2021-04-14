California Giant Releases New Foodservice Edition of The Buzz

WATSONVILLE, CA – California Giant Berry Farms elevates their investment to the foodservice industry by introducing a new Foodservice Edition of The Buzz Newsletter.

As a leading berry supplier, California Giant has always taken great pride in their efforts to support the foodservice industry. The brand has a core emphasis on consistent supply of best quality strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries from a dedicated foodservice team. California Giant is now expanding its popular weekly crop update newsletter, The Buzz, to a quarterly Foodservice Edition.

“We’re seeing a resurgence from our customers and the foodservice industry in general lately. As the country begins to re-open, we’re happy for our restaurants, school, and healthcare culinary teams as they are able to slowly return to increased volumes and service pace,” said Tom Smith, Director of Sales for California Giant. “With a renewed focus on health and immunity boosting foods, we saw an opportunity to increase our communication to this audience with inspiring and valuable content that reinforces the many benefits of berries.”

Another way that California Giant has been investing in the foodservice industry is through its Annual Chef Invitational. Last year’s event was re-configured to a web-based platform that allowed both trade and consumer audiences to view and participate by voting for their favorite culinary creation. The honor of Top Chef was awarded to Chef Sam Blackburn of Sodexo.

“Due to travel restrictions and cancellations of in-person trade events in 2020, we’re pleased to extend Chef Blackburn’s reign and afford him the opportunity to participate with us on field tours, trade events and other activities where he will become entrenched in California Giant berries as well as serve as brand ambassador,” Smith commented. “We’re also grateful to all three of our Top Chefs for their contributions to this newsletter. For this first edition, they’ve each provided original recipes that we hope will serve as inspiration to our readers of how to incorporate fresh berries into their menus.”

The newsletter also features the latest information on consumer snacking, heathy eating, and menu trends as it relates to fresh berries. Along with a reminder that the spring and summer months include several calendar events with reasons to celebrate. Culinary holidays such as Blueberry Pie Day and Strawberry Shortcake Day, along with traditional dates such as Mother’s Day and the 4th of July are ideal reasons to ensure fresh berries are used in a variety of menu applications. These dates also perfectly align with promotable volumes of California Giant strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries – giving chefs every opportunity to unleash their culinary creativity with the versatility of fresh berries.

To read this first Foodservice Edition of The Buzz and to subscribe visit: https://thebuzzfoodservice.calgiant.com/

# # #

ABOUT CALIFORNIA GIANT BERRY FARMS

California Giant Berry Farms started small. Cousins Pat Riordan and Bill Moncovich teamed up with best friend Frank Saveria to sell strawberries from a simple trailer in Watsonville, CA. Nearly 40 years later, California Giant has grown into a global family of people passionate about delivering the best strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. Quality, consistency and community inspire the mission and values of: Community, Quality, Philanthropy, Fairness In All We Do, and Mutual Respect is what continues to sustain us. Because the bigger the smile, the better.