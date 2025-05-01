Calling AI to the Grocery Aisle

Every major technological shift has created winners and losers. From the rise of the internet to the smartphone boom, companies that failed to adapt faded into irrelevance.

While the technology has been around for several decades, artificial intelligence is transforming food retail from creating efficiencies at scale, reducing running costs, and streamlining many processes that exist across many business lines. Add the newer generative AI and agentic AI into the mix, and the potential for these transformational technologies to forever change the way grocers do business is substantial.

It is not only the scale at which the technology is transforming industries, but also the unprecedented pace. In retail, it is reinventing how people shop, how businesses operate and how employees work.

To read more, please visit Forbes.