Campbell’s Foodservice Launches Goldfish – Disney Mickey Mouse Cheddar Crackers Baked With Whole Grain

Campbell’s Foodservice Retail & FoodService January 31, 2020

CAMDEN, N.J. – Campbell’s Foodservice, in collaboration with Disney, announces the launch of new Goldfish® – Disney Mickey Mouse Cheddar Crackers Baked with Whole Grain. The Pepperidge Farm® snack comes in a convenient single-serve pack and includes a fun mix of Goldfish® crackers and Disney’s Mickey Mouse shaped crackers. The product will be available for distribution beginning in January 2020, with three unique, kid-friendly package designs.

Goldfish® is the No. 1 cracker brand among households with kids under 12.1 The new Goldfish® – Disney Mickey Mouse Cheddar Crackers Baked with Whole Grain allow school operators to offer two iconic brands in one experience.

“We love the integration of the Goldfish®brand with Disney’s Mickey Mouse character—it’s the ultimate duo of two brands that kids know and love,” said Melissa Price, Director of Marketing for Campbell’s Foodservice. “Our goal with this pairing is to help school operators bring more smiles to students’ faces and boost participation in their schools.”

In keeping with the Campbell’s Foodservice commitment to making real, delicious, carefully crafted foods, Goldfish® – Disney Mickey Mouse Cheddar Crackers Baked with Whole Grain have the following features: 

·         Whole grain-rich

·         1 oz. grain equivalent per package

·         Baked with 100% real cheese

·         No artificial flavors or preservatives

·         0 grams trans fat per serving

·         Convenient 100-calorie snack packs

The popular whole grain snacks are also compliant with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Smart Snacks for Schools initiative.

Foodservice operators can learn more about Goldfish® – Disney Mickey Mouse Cheddar Crackers Baked with Whole Grain by visiting the Campbell’s Foodservice website at www.campbellsfoodservice.com/disneymickeygoldfish.

1IRI Total U.S. All Outlets, latest 52 weeks through January 2019

###

About Campbell’s Foodservice:

Founded in 1869, Campbell Soup Company is the partner working to make delicious, real, carefully crafted foods accessible to all. Our philosophy of building recipes from scratch, with carefully selected ingredients and no additives, reflects our heritage of evolving products to meet the demands of guests. In the foodservice portfolio, we have more than 500 soups, beverages, broths, sauces and entrées from trusted brands, like Campbell’s®, V8®, Pepperidge Farm®, Prego®, Pace® and Swanson®. We partner with and listen to customers in order to offer the best assistance through attentive customer service, category expertise, culinary support and more. For more information, visit www.campbellsfoodservice.com.

