Conversation Starters: Camu Camu and Soursop Debut as the Newest Flavors from The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley

—Order Camu Camu and Soursop March 3 via the online store and foodservice distributors—

Napa, California – The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley introduces two new purées whose unexpected flavor will spark creativity everywhere on the menu. Camu Camu is a tart red berry from the Amazon rainforest with exceptionally high Vitamin C content and powerful antioxidant properties. Soursop, also called graviola or guanabana, is a sweet, tangy tropical fruit high in fiber and Vitamin C. Both flavors give kitchen and bar professionals the exciting global flavors they’re seeking with true-to-fruit taste and ideal consistency for drinks, sauces, desserts and more. Camu and Soursop are Kosher, vegan and GMO-free.

Camu Camu Puree and Soursop Puree are available starting March 3 in 30-ounce jars and cases of six jars from The Perfect Purée’s online store and foodservice distributors nationwide.

Michele Lex, CEO of The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley, says Camu Camu Puree and Soursop Puree were developed in response to the diverse American palate and its requirement for global flavors. “Professionals and enthusiasts will have a lot of fun playing with these new tropical flavors,” Lex says. “While Soursop is a delightful, familiar favorite, Camu Camu is a rare, exclusive flavor that we’re excited to share with those who already know it and with new fans.”

With Camu Camu and Soursop, The Perfect Purée brings its line of single-note purées, zests and specialty blends to 43 products. Camu Camu and Soursop join Tastecraft, a new line of pure freeze-dried fruit available from The Perfect Purée. Tastecraft’s freeze-dried fruit line-up includes: Dragon Fruit Crumble; Strawberry Slices; Pineapple Pieces; Whole Raspberries; Lime Slices; Orange Slices; and Lemon Slices. Complimentary samples of Tastecraft are now included in every sample shipment of The Perfect Purée.

Tropics Trending

Camu Camu Puree is a super fruit crafted from the nutrient-rich reddish-purple berries of the Amazon rainforest. Revered by indigenous populations throughout South America for its medicinal properties, Camu Camu is harvested by boat from tall shrubs that grow in water part of the year. Bright tartness and subtle citrus undertones make Camu Camu a versatile rising star for both culinary and beverage innovation.Camu Camu is Kosher, vegan and non-GMO. Try it in Camu Camu Caipirinha, Citrusy Camu Camu Mignonette or Camu Camu Salad Dressing. Its tart, tangy flavor goes well with sweeter fruits like pineapple, mango, cherries and coconut. Camu Camu is Kosher, vegan and GMO-free. Recipe photos available upon request.

Soursop Puree captures the lush, tropical essence of this sensational fruit, also known as guanabana or graviola. Native to the tropics, Soursop is a large, aromatic fruit that grows on broadleaf evergreen trees and weighs 3-4 pounds when mature. Its spiky green skin reveals sweet, creamy white flesh whose flavor is compared to a mix of apple, pineapple, banana and strawberry. With its distinctive harmony of sweet and tangy notes, Soursop brings captivating aroma to every creation from beverages to desserts.Soursop is Kosher, vegan and non-GMO. Try it in Playa Paraiso with or without rum, Soursop Curry Sauce or Soursop Flan. Soursop is is Kosher, vegan and GMO-free. Recipe photos available upon request.

The Freeze-Dried Difference

Tastecraft is an innovative line of freeze-dried fruit that offers the flavor, shape and nutritional value of just-picked fruit with the convenience of shelf stability. Offered in partnership with German company Döhler, it’s available now from The Perfect Purée’s network of foodservice distributors.

Tastecraft is a dynamic, multi-application ingredient designed to enhance a variety of recipes by adding texture, ﬂavor and visual interest. It appeals to chefs and bartenders alike with lightweight stay-fresh resealable packaging and a shelf life of up to 24 months. Lex says Tastecraft’s genuine flavor and creative possibilities complement The Perfect Purée’s goal of making just-picked fruit flavor convenient and efficient. “Tastecraft supports our commitment to offering chefs and bartenders premium ingredients that make their jobs easier,” Lex says.

Freeze-dried as opposed to dried or dehydrated fruit preserves the fruit’s structure, color and flavor, resulting in a light, airy and crispy rather than chewy texture. Freeze-dried fruit has a longer shelf life than dried fruit due to its extremely low moisture content. Also because of its low moisture content and crisp texture, freeze-dried fruit can be ground into a powder and added to liquids for flavor.

HOW TO BUY CAMU CAMU AND SOURSOP: Order 30-ounce jars and cases of Camu Camu and Soursop starting March 3 directly from the online store. Foodservice professionals and manufacturers can also purchase cases from The Perfect Purée’s network of foodservice distributors throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. Request distributor information here.

HOW TO BUY TASTECRAFT: Tastecraft is sold exclusively through foodservice distributors in cases of 12, with 100-gram or 50-gram pouches, depending on the flavor.

Complimentary samples of Camu Camu and Soursop as well as sample-size pouches of Tastecraft are available to qualified foodservice professionals directly from The Perfect Purée.

About The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley

For more than 35 years, The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley has indulged the culinary passion of chefs, mixologists and food enthusiasts with products that provide ultimate fresh fruit flavor minus the peeling, dicing and simmering required for making purées from scratch. The company’s line-up of fruit purées, specialties and blends features 41

on-trend premium flavors ranging from pantry staples Red Raspberry, Strawberry and Banana to the tropical Lychee, Passion Fruit and Pink Guava. The fruits are harvested at peak ripeness, puréed and packed frozen to maintain optimal freshness, flavor and color no matter what the season. As the leading U.S. producer of premium

fruit purées with foodservice distribution throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico, The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley is revered in restaurants, hotels, bars, bakeries and catering kitchens for the just-picked taste and unmatched consistency of its products.

All flavors can be frozen for up to 24 months from date of manufacture. When thawed, the purées, concentrates and specialties last 7-10 days in the refrigerator, and blends for 21 days.

For more information, visit www.perfectpuree.com or follow on Instagram or Facebook @theperfectpuree.