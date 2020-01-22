Can Restaurants Do Meal Kits? Dailykit to Shine Some Light on it

DailyKit, a Chicago based Software Development & Consulting Firm is the world’s first and only Meal Kit Software Company that enables restaurants, grocers and small independent stores to seamlessly establish their own meal kit program.

Its robust backend allows Restaurants to pack Meal Kits within 5 Minutes which allows restaurants, grocers and small independent stores to keep the Meal Kit ready for delivery before the Delivery Personnel arrives at the establishment.

Not only does DailyKit provide an extremely robust backend for Restaurants, it also provides the frontend which allows its customers to place Real Time, Subscription and Pre Orders. What makes it even more easier for Restaurants to make a choice is the fact that the entire DailyKit Software Suite is built on a completely open-source platform.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: DailyKit