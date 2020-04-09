Canadians Rally to Save Restaurants With #TakeoutDay

TORONTO – In a historic move to save the foodservice industry, several hundred restaurant owners, chefs, culinary leaders and celebrities across Canada have joined forces to support Canada Takeout to make every Wednesday #TakeoutDay. This movement encourages Canadians to order from their favourite local restaurant offering takeout or delivery, with a nationwide kickoff on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 for #TakeoutDay.

Canada’s Great Kitchen Party – Home Edition will host an epic variety show on Facebook live at 8pm EST on Wednesday, April 15th in partnership with Canada Takeout. It will feature musical entertainment from Canada’s top talent and celebrated athletes. Headliners will include Jim Cuddy, Alan Doyle, Ed Robertson, Barney Bentall and Tom Cochrane. Full lineup being announced soon. Friends and family can enjoy dinner and a concert together virtually and do their part to help restaurants on #TakeoutDay.

Restaurants Canada estimates that 800,000 foodservice jobs have already been lost nationwide due to COVID-19. Nearly one in 10 restaurants have already closed permanently and many more might close by the end of April if conditions don’t improve. Food service sales are expected to be down nearly $20 billion for the second quarter of 2020.

“Restaurants are vital to the social and economic fabric of communities across Canada, but operating a foodservice business is tough, even in the best of times,” says Shanna Munro, Restaurants Canada President and CEO. “Not only was our industry among the first to feel the impacts of COVID-19, we’ve been one of the hardest hit so far, with nearly two thirds of our workforce now lost. We would love to see Canadians embrace #TakeoutDay and support those restaurants who are still able to operate through takeout or delivery.”

“#TakeoutDay aims to save more than just businesses – whether it’s the local mom and pop eatery or the popular restaurant that made it onto top dining lists. Our robust and diverse culinary scene is an integral part of Canada’s unique identity and we stand to lose an important part of our culture and heritage if we don’t do our part,” says Pay Chen, a popular food opinion leader and an ambassador for Canada Takeout.

Hundreds of Canada’s favourite food personalities are actively involved including, chef Vikram Vij (Vancouver and Surrey), chef Ivana Raca (Toronto), and chef Tyrone Welchinski (Winnipeg). They are encouraging Canadians to share this campaign with family and friends across social media with #TakeoutDay. Find out where to order here.

Iconic chef, Mark McEwan’s heartfelt plea to Canadians can be viewed in this video along with messages from other culinary leaders from coast to coast.

“There has never been a time like this, never been a bigger challenge for the restaurant industry. The greatest thing you can do is on April 15th, support your local restaurant by doing takeout,” says McEwan.

Canada Takeout urges Canadians to make every Wednesday #TakeoutDay!

