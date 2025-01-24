Captain D’s Announces Major Development Agreement for United Kingdom

Fast Casual Seafood Leader Achieves Global Expansion Milestone with First European Agreement



NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast-casual seafood restaurant, has taken the next major step in its global expansion strategy by signing a 20-unit multi-unit franchise agreement for the United Kingdom. The agreement, signed with an experienced team of restaurant operators, will introduce Captain D’s signature seafood offerings to Europe, starting with the first restaurant in the London area in 2025.

This development marks Captain D’s first venture into Europe and its second international development agreement, following the recent announcement of its Canadian expansion in Toronto. By entering the UK, Captain D’s is advancing its vision to become a global brand while providing its franchisees abroad with the structure and support needed for sustainable success.

“We are highly enthused to bring our unique brand to the United Kingdom. Captain D’s will bring our craveable seafood to the guests of the UK.,” said Phil Greifeld, CEO of Captain D’s. “Entering the UK with experienced restaurant operators underscores our commitment to our thoughtful international growth. This is just the beginning of our expansion of Captain D’s quality seafood and hospitality to seafood lovers around the world.”

“Our goal is not only to expand but to ensure we’re building something sustainable and impactful,” said Hair Parra, Senior Vice President of International Operations and Development for Captain D’s. “The UK is a key market with immense potential, and by working closely with our master franchisees, we’re confident that we’ll deliver exceptional results. This agreement is a testament to Captain D’s readiness to bring its proven model to the global stage.”

Captain D’s flexible restaurant prototypes allow the brand to adapt to diverse real estate opportunities and market needs. Paired with its versatile seafood and chicken menu, which resonates with a wide variety of cultural tastes, Captain D’s is uniquely positioned for success in the UK and other international markets.

With more than 530 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D's is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking master franchisees and multi-unit operators to join in the brand's rapid international expansion, with a focus on Canada, Central and Latin America, the Caribbean, Spain, the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia.

