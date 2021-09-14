Cardenas Markets, Shipt Announce Same-Day Delivery Partnership

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Same-day delivery service, Shipt and popular west coast grocery chain, Cardenas Markets, today announce a new partnership bringing same-day delivery of Cardenas Markets fresh and authentic products to more customers just ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month. Customers on the Shipt marketplace can now enjoy added convenience with home delivery of their favorite crisp produce, herbs, and ingredients from Cardenas Markets – hand picked and delivered in as soon as one hour.

“Shipt’s people-first philosophy and Cardenas Markets’ mission to connect cultures and communities make our partnership a perfect fit,” said Rina Hurst, Chief Business Officer at Shipt. “Shipt Shoppers are known for going above and beyond to get your order just right – and we’re thrilled that Cardenas Markets customers can now count on our trusted network of personal shoppers to deliver authentic and fresh ingredients. Whether mastering a new recipe or preparing a traditional favorite, rest easy knowing that Shipt shoppers are there to get everything you need quickly and efficiently.”

“For over 40 years, Cardenas Markets has provided fresh and authentic products while bringing people together to celebrate life, culture, and family,” stated Adam Salgado, Chief Marketing Officer for Cardenas Markets. “Our partnership with Shipt demonstrates our commitment to adapting with our customers shifting preferences and brings the celebration from Cardenas Markets stores to our customers’ doors,” Salgado added.

To celebrate the launch, Cardenas Markets is revealing a snapshot of their most purchased items that are now available on the Shipt Marketplace. From freshly baked bolillos and tortillas made daily from scratch to delicious pastries, perfectly ripe produce, and fresh meat, customers will have everything they need at their fingertips.

Shipt is adding to the celebration by offering customers the opportunity to receive a $10 credit with their first Cardenas Markets purchase of $50 or more on the Shipt Marketplace (promotional offer valid through 9/14). New customers can sign up and learn about availability in their area by visiting shipt.com/cardenasmarkets or by downloading the Shipt app.

To build an order, customers can select Cardenas Markets, browse categories, and search for their favorite products and ingredients to build an order. Customers can rely on their personal shopper to browse Cardenas Markets’ aisles selecting the best cuts of specialty seasoned seafood, chicken, beef, or pork and the ripest seasonal fruits and vegetables from the USA and Latin America. After stocking their cart with their favorite items, they will schedule their delivery and place the order. Once placed, a Shipt Shopper responsible for accurate and complete order delivery will carefully select each item and deliver them directly to their door.

For more details and to download the Shipt app, visit www.shipt.com and follow @shipt on Instagram, Twitter and, Facebook.

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

About Cardenas Markets, LLC

Cardenas Markets is headquartered in Ontario, CA, and now operates a total of 52 stores under the Cardenas banner and 7 stores under the Cardenas Ranch Markets banner. Today, Cardenas Markets is one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country with stores in California, Nevada, and Arizona. For more information visit cardenasmarkets.com. Always Fresh, Always Authentic!