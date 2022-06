LORIS, S.C. () – A multi-million dollar expansion is coming to Carolina Food Service in Loris – which means more jobs will be added to the local economy.

More than $3.7 million is being invested in this expansion.

Currently, Carolina Food Service has 31 employees and the expansion will allow for an additional 71.

Business has been great for the company that sells food to restaurants up and down our state and North Carolina.

WMBF