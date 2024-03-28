Caroline Sar Joins NGA as Marketing Manager 

Max Wengroff promoted to senior manager of government relations

Washington, D.C. – The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, is pleased to welcome Caroline Sar as its manager of marketing and member engagement.

Sar joins the NGA communications team in the Washington, D.C., office. She brings experience as a project manager, operations analyst and digital marketing analyst. Her duties will include creating and coordinating marketing strategies across the association, managing NGA’s websites, and developing marketing pieces to communicate with NGA members.

“Caroline hit the ground running as she joined the team shortly before the NGA Show, where she proved to be a great asset,” said Laura Strange, NGA chief communications and engagement officer. “We are confident that her skills will bring value to our team and our members.”

A native of North Carolina, Sar is a graduate of Wake Forest University with a bachelor of arts degree in economics, with minors in sociology and communications.

Additionally, NGA has promoted Max Wengroff to senior manager of government relations. Wengroff will become a junior lobbyist on NGA’s government relations team and help support NGA members on payments, tax, labor, sustainability and other policy issues.

Wengroff joined NGA in May 2022 as executive assistant to the government relations, industry relations and communications teams, and has served as coordinator of GR and membership. He was previously promoted to manager of government relations and membership.

“Max has shown an eagerness to get the job done right and a willingness to learn and grow in every role he holds,” said Stephanie Johnson, NGA vice president of government relations.

About NGA

Washington, D.C.-based NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2 percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.