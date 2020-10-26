Carrier Transicold Enhances eSolutions Platform for Even Better Fleet Visibility and Control

Athens, Ga. – Carrier Transicold’s eSolutions™ telematics platform for remote monitoring of refrigerated trucks and trailers has been improved with features for greater functionality, including a new web-based dashboard that provides critical fleet information for better decision making. The eSolutions platform helps refrigerated transporters operate more efficiently by improving visibility of their cold chain assets and intelligently providing a centralized data stream about transport refrigeration units (TRUs) and cargo. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

“The eSolutions platform not only gives connected fleets detailed information about cargo being hauled, but it also supplies more comprehensive information about their Carrier Transicold transport refrigeration unit operation than third-party telematics systems,” said David Brondum, director of service, Carrier Transicold. “We call this remarkable fleet intelligence ‘TRU IQ.’ In addition to providing critical data, such as temperatures, location and movement of refrigerated assets, the eSolutions platform can provide analytics and diagnostic information about a fleet’s Carrier Transicold refrigeration units.”

The new dashboard comprises widgets that provide an at-a-glance overview of the fleet, based on key parameters such as critical fuel levels, movement, refrigeration system operating mode and whether parked assets are running on diesel, which will be helpful for fleets subject to idling restrictions. Fleet managers can use the widgets to find specific information about individual units.

Geofencing capabilities have been improved and, when two-way control capabilities are enabled, can allow for creation of customized automatic responses and notifications by email and text.

“For example, refrigeration units can generate user alerts when they arrive or depart customer locations, providing a utilization record for better scheduling accuracy and improved customer service,” Brondum said.

The enhanced live map mode now offers filter buttons, so managers can isolate and view units by a range of criteria. For example, users can pinpoint units that are not in service, units running in frozen mode, units in an alarm state or some combination of filters. Additionally, fleet managers can zoom in on specific refrigerated assets to see highly detailed information about refrigeration unit operation, movement and direction.

Going forward, Carrier’s new Lynx™ digital platform will enable application support to expand and enhance the automation capabilities of the eSolutions platform.

The latest version of the eSolutions platform has been optimized for 4G cellular networks. The system can be factory or dealer installed and has the advantage of being fully supported coast-to-coast by Carrier Transicold’s dealer network.

The basic eSolutions service package provides essential monitoring services. Optional two-way capabilities add the ability to remotely adjust setpoints and operating modes. An enhanced option adds data downloads, remote software updates and adjustments to Carrier Transicold IntelliSet™ control configurations. All packages can digitally integrate with a fleet’s BluEdge™ service platform, adding automatic maintenance reminders and scheduling assistance, as needed.

For additional details about Carrier Transicold’s eSolutions telematics platform, visit carrier.com/esolutions or turn to the experts in Carrier Transicold’s North America dealer network.

About Carrier Transicold

Carrier Transicold helps improve transport and shipping of temperature-controlled cargoes with a complete line of equipment and services for refrigerated transport and cold chain visibility. For 50 years, Carrier Transicold has been an industry leader, providing customers around the world with advanced, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable container refrigeration systems and generator sets, direct-drive and diesel truck units, and trailer refrigeration systems. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit transicold.carrier.com. Follow Carrier on Twitter: @SmartColdChain, on Facebook at Carrier Transicold Truck/Trailer U.S. & Canada and on LinkedIn at Carrier Transicold Truck Trailer Refrigeration.