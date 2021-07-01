Carrier Transicold’s ContainerLINK App for Technicians Now Provides Wireless Interaction with Container Refrigeration Units

SINGAPORE – Carrier Transicold has consolidated its two popular mobile device apps for container refrigeration systems into a single app, making knowledge sharing and troubleshooting capabilities more powerful than ever. Available as a free downloadable update for both iOS and Android devices, Carrier Transicold’s ContainerLINK™ app for service technicians now offers wireless connectivity previously only available in the DataLINE Connect™ app. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

“Our ContainerLINK app has been widely adopted by service technicians who consider it an indispensable tool, thanks to the depth of technical and troubleshooting information it puts into their hands,” said Bino Abraham, Digital Transformation Manager, Global Container Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold. “By incorporating functionality from the legacy DataLINE Connect app, ContainerLINK now enables ship personnel and technicians to wirelessly interact with refrigerated containers using Carrier Transicold’s Micro-Link 5 controller for better insight into equipment operation. The app provides those who service and operate Carrier Transicold equipment with the most advanced tools, assuring maximum unit uptime and the highest levels of owner and operator satisfaction.”

Among the ContainerLINK app’s many features and capabilities are:

Fast, searchable access to operation and service manuals for NaturaLINE ® , PrimeLINE ® and ThinLINE ® container refrigeration units, the EverFRESH ® and XtendFRESH™ controlled atmosphere systems and PowerLINE ® generator sets.

for NaturaLINE , PrimeLINE and ThinLINE container refrigeration units, the EverFRESH and XtendFRESH™ controlled atmosphere systems and PowerLINE generator sets. Technician’s toolbox with temperature and pressure conversion calculators as well as refrigerant calculators that display saturation pressure based on temperature for R-134a, R-513A and R-744.

with temperature and pressure conversion calculators as well as refrigerant calculators that display saturation pressure based on temperature for R-134a, R-513A and R-744. Alarm lookup displays step-by-step troubleshooting guidance.

displays step-by-step troubleshooting guidance. Warranty lookup shows unit warranty status and information about prior service done under warranty, while also providing the ability for technicians to easily log repairs being done under warranty into the warranty database.

shows unit warranty status and information about prior service done under warranty, while also providing the ability for technicians to easily log repairs being done under warranty into the warranty database. Optical character reader technology automates serial number entry processes using the mobile device’s camera to minimize the risk of error from manual entry.

automates serial number entry processes using the mobile device’s camera to minimize the risk of error from manual entry. Wireless display of operating settings, system status and sensor readings including temperature, humidity, oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, if so equipped, from nearby units equipped with the Micro-Link® 5 controller.

including temperature, humidity, oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, if so equipped, from nearby units equipped with the Micro-Link® 5 controller. Wireless downloads of unit data from Micro-Link 5 equipped systems, enabling operators to generate reports and easily respond to relevant alerts and operational information.

The app also includes Carrier Transicold’s service training schedule, a global Service Center directory with contact information, maps and directions, technical publications and supporting videos and many more useful resources for vessel operators and service technicians.

The DataLINE Connect app will be phased out in January 2022, with all residing information consolidated onto the new ContainerLINK app.

The ContainerLINK app is one of the solutions offered through Carrier’s Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Program to preserve and protect the supply of food, medicine and vaccines. Learn more at corporate.carrier.com/healthycoldchain or visit transicold.carrier.com.

About Carrier Transicold

Carrier Transicold helps improve transport and shipping of temperature-controlled cargoes with a complete line of equipment and services for refrigerated transport and cold chain visibility. For more than 50 years, Carrier Transicold has been an industry leader, providing customers around the world with advanced, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable container refrigeration systems and generator sets, direct-drive and diesel truck units, and trailer refrigeration systems. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit transicold.carrier.com. Follow Carrier on Twitter: @SmartColdChain or on LinkedIn at Carrier Transicold Container Refrigeration.