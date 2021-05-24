Carrier Transicold’s Versatile Lynx Fleet Monitoring Platform Supports Mixed Refrigerated Container Fleets

SINGAPORE – Carrier Transicold now provides remote monitoring of mixed fleets, including those using refrigeration systems from multiple manufacturers, through a single interface, the company’s versatile new Lynx™ Fleet platform. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

“The latest upgrade to our Lynx Fleet platform fulfills an important aspect of our digital vision, enabling our customers to monitor all their refrigerated assets, not just their Carrier Transicold units, from a single cloud-based platform that is fully equipped with advanced analytics,” said Willy Yeo, Director of Marketing, Global Container Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold. “For customers with mixed fleets, comprising both Carrier and non-Carrier units, this new capability is a powerful tool for fleet optimization and data monitoring.”

The Lynx Fleet solution intelligently monitors container refrigeration systems as they move by sea and land, providing vital information through a centralized data stream that improves visibility for shipping lines and their customers.

Relevant data from non-Carrier equipment will be displayed along with Carrier units on the Lynx Fleet dashboard, providing fleet managers access to all their connected refrigerated containers on a single interface, eliminating the need to toggle between separate platforms.

In addition to the new mixed fleet capability, the innovative Lynx Fleet platform provides:

Monitoring and control of vital refrigerated container parameters, including temperature and depending on unit options and sensors, humidity, oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, along with alerts if preset parameters are exceeded.

including temperature and depending on unit options and sensors, humidity, oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, along with alerts if preset parameters are exceeded. Location data and geofencing with automated communication , for maximum visibility of container location, including notifications when cargo crosses geofences created by the fleet manager.

, for maximum visibility of container location, including notifications when cargo crosses geofences created by the fleet manager. Refrigeration unit health data, based on equipment performance monitoring, to provide predictive analytics and actionable diagnostics.

based on equipment performance monitoring, to provide predictive analytics and actionable diagnostics. Integration with on-vessel wireless monitoring solutions, which provides vessel operators with a comprehensive overview of all Lynx Fleet-enabled containers onboard and for vessels with satellite communications capability, more frequent updates to a fleet’s landside monitoring station about cargo and container location around the globe.

The Lynx Fleet platform is one of the solutions offered through Carrier’s Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Program to preserve and protect the supply of food, medicine and vaccines. Learn more at corporate.carrier.com/healthycoldchain or visit transicold.carrier.com.

About Carrier Transicold

Carrier Transicold helps improve transport and shipping of temperature-controlled cargoes with a complete line of equipment and services for refrigerated transport and cold chain visibility. For more than 50 years, Carrier Transicold has been an industry leader, providing customers around the world with advanced, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable container refrigeration systems and generator sets, direct-drive and diesel truck units, and trailer refrigeration systems. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. For more information, visit transicold.carrier.com. Follow Carrier on Twitter: @SmartColdChain or on LinkedIn at Carrier Transicold Container Refrigeration.