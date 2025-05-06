Certified Angus Beef and Sabatino Launch Partnership

An iconic beef brand partners with the world’s leading truffle brand.

WOOSTER, Ohio – Introducing a partnership rooted in tradition, driven by flavor, and crafted for chefs. Sabatino and Certified Angus Beef officially launch a new collaboration designed to inspire foodservice professionals with bold, premium ingredients – from rich, marbled beef to the unmistakable magic of truffles.

The yearlong connection includes exclusive menu curations for key Certified Angus Beef events and partners, new product ideations and social content to inspire home cooks.

“This partnership represents the union of two trusted, heritage-rich brands, both grounded in a deep respect for the land, tradition and for the culinary professionals we serve,” says Federico Balestra, Sabatino CEO and third-generation owner.

Founded by Sabatino Balestra in 1911 and still family-owned and operated today, Sabatino began in Umbria, Italy and has grown into the world’s leading truffle brand. Known for its sustainable harvesting practices and dedication to craftsmanship, the company produces truffle oils, seasonings, and preserved truffles trusted by chefs in more than 70 countries.

Now, Sabatino brings that same legacy of excellence to a new partnership with the beef brand chefs have relied on for nearly five decades.

“Even as we’ve grown globally, those principles remain at the heart of everything we do,” says Balestra. “Our collaboration with Certified Angus Beef is a natural evolution of that legacy, delivering thoughtful, high-quality solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s foodservice world while honoring the traditions from which we came.”

The best-tasting beef and premium truffles – a match made in culinary heaven.

“Our shared vision and commitment to high-quality make this partnership a natural fit for our brands,” says Tracey Erickson, senior executive vice president of marketing for Certified Angus Beef.

For more than 45 years, the Certified Angus Beef ® brand has brought the finest quality beef to dining tables around the world. Owned by American Angus farm and ranch families, the brand’s commitment to offering beef raised with a deep respect for the cattle and the land mirror that of the truffle experts.

“Our collaboration with Sabatino goes beyond premium ingredients,” says Erickson. “Together, we are elevating our partners’ culinary experiences and product offerings to exceed consumer expectations.”

This shared priority results in high-end opportunities for chefs to create culinary experiences guests remember and consumers crave.

“Chefs and their guests are seeking elevated yet approachable experiences,” says Vincent Jeanseaume, SVP of Sales at Sabatino. “Truffles are no longer limited to fine dining. Today’s consumers are hungry for truffle-infused offerings across all formats. This collaboration responds to that demand.”

By pairing Certified Angus Beef’s unmatched quality with Sabatino’s diverse truffle portfolio, the partnership delivers chef-ready, premium solutions that help operators differentiate their menus while staying efficient, he shares.

Erickson shares Sabatino’s excitement, “The legacy and expertise of the Sabatino truffle family is a perfect pairing to the tradition and flavor Certified Angus Beef brings to the table.”

About Sabatino

Discover the magic of truffles with Sabatino, a family-owned company that has been sharing the joy of truffles for over a century. From our roots in Montecastrilli, Italy, to our modern home in West Haven, Connecticut, we carefully craft every product in-house, honoring generations of tradition while embracing innovation. Our truffles are harvested with deep care for the land, and we are committed to sustainable practices that help preserve the forests, soil, and ecosystems that make truffles possible. Loved by chefs in over 70 countries, Sabatino now brings that same care, passion, and unmistakable truffle flavor to kitchens everywhere. We invite you to explore our world at www.sabatino1911.com.

Who is Certified Angus Beef ?

The original Angus beef brand. Based in Wooster, Ohio and owned by family farmers and ranchers, we’re more than just Angus beef. Only the very best makes our cut. We set strict standards to certify every bite is tender, juicy and full of flavor, whether you’re cooking at home or dining at the best steakhouse. It’s why we’re the world’s most trusted beef brand and have been since 1978. For more information, visit CertifiedAngusBeef.com, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterestand LinkedIn, or join the brand’s Steakholder Rewards™ loyalty program.